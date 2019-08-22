Ice-making crew goes to work at the new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex. (submitted photo)

PHOTOS: First look at ice installed at new arena in North Surrey

Three-rink arena is scheduled to open on Sept. 3

Ice-making crews went to work at the new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex this week.

The three-rink arena is scheduled to open to users on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 12780 110th Ave., south of Scott Road SkyTrain station.

Photos of the ice installation were sent to the Now-Leader by the city’s communication department on Thursday (Aug. 22).

“All three rinks are being done this week,” said Chris Gain, Arena Operations Manager.

It’s an eight- to 10-day process to have the layers iced to the proper height, he added.

A tentative date for the facility’s first public skating session is Sept. 30, according to Laurie Cavan, Surrey’s general manager of Parks, Recreation & Culture, and a grand-opening event for the $52-million facility will be held later in the fall.

Construction of the new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex means the two arenas at North Surrey Recreation Centre will shut down.

The facility there will be completely closed by Dec. 22, with all programs moved to other facilities within a four-kilometre radius.


