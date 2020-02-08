PHOTOS: Dozens of Surrey youth compete in annual breaking battle

Clash of Crews draws in crowd of dancers, parents

One-on-one battles at the fourth annual Clash of Crews at Newton Recreation Centre on Saturday (Feb. 8, 2020). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Dozens of dancers turned out at the Newton Recreation Centre Saturday (Feb. 8) for the fourth annual Clash of Crews breaking battle.

The event had two categories: all-ages three-versus-three or youth one-versus-one.

The afternoon event included prizes as well.

