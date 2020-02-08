One-on-one battles at the fourth annual Clash of Crews at Newton Recreation Centre on Saturday (Feb. 8, 2020). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

PHOTOS: Dozens of Surrey youth compete in annual breaking battle

Clash of Crews draws in crowd of dancers, parents

Dozens of dancers turned out at the Newton Recreation Centre Saturday (Feb. 8) for the fourth annual Clash of Crews breaking battle.

The event had two categories: all-ages three-versus-three or youth one-versus-one.

The afternoon event included prizes as well.

READ ALSO: Dancers battle it out at Surrey’s first Street Dance Showcase, June 29, 2019


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Names in the mix: an updated list of potential Conservative leadership contenders

Just Posted

Surrey council to look at expanding Fleetwood plan area

This follows TransLink mayor’s council approving the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain business case

PHOTOS: Dozens of Surrey youth compete in annual breaking battle

Clash of Crews draws in crowd of dancers, parents

Student artworks on display at Museum of Surrey until Feb. 18

High school artists shine in ‘Secondary Visual Arts Exhibition’

Surrey stops fining Uber drivers, McCallum says ‘time to move on’

A B.C. Supreme Court judge on Friday ordered Surrey to stop ticketing Uber drivers

Surrey road survey says 92.9% of respondents drove own vehicle to work, only 1.8% walk

SBOT says ‘all major’ infrastructure projects should be planned ‘well in advance of increased demand’

VIDEO: Solar Orbiter to provide first look at sun’s poles

New project aims to discover new parts of the bright star

Names in the mix: an updated list of potential Conservative leadership contenders

Deadline to register as a candidate is Feb. 27

B.C. man who alleged racial profiling at restaurant wants end to dispute

First Nations man says customer service he received was different than other patrons

Ins and outs of travel insurance amid novel coronavirus outbreak

There are now more than 31,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus

RCMP continue to enforce injunction against Wet’suwet’en opposing Coastal GasLink

Mounties reached the last and final camp along the access road south of Houston Saturday

Police had no right to seize hidden bedside camera from Airbnb condo in Toronto, judge says

The decision effectively ended the voyeurism prosecution of the Toronto condo owner, Michael Chow

Canadian women qualify for Tokyo Olympics with hard-fought win over Costa Rica

Victory means the eighth-ranked Canadian women can now work towards a podium finish at the Games

Apparent shooting near Chuck E. Cheese in Lower Mainland leaves man in ‘grave condition’

Police were called Friday evening to a complex in Langley and say the shooting is targeted

Province increases security at Sooke park after three men swept away by river

Three men killed when accessing the park due to heavy rains, flooding

Most Read