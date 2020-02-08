One-on-one battles at the fourth annual Clash of Crews at Newton Recreation Centre on Saturday (Feb. 8, 2020). (Photo: Lauren Collins)
PHOTOS: Dozens of Surrey youth compete in annual breaking battle
Clash of Crews draws in crowd of dancers, parents
Dozens of dancers turned out at the Newton Recreation Centre Saturday (Feb. 8) for the fourth annual Clash of Crews breaking battle.
The event had two categories: all-ages three-versus-three or youth one-versus-one.
The afternoon event included prizes as well.
lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
