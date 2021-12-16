UPDATE: Highway 17 in Delta reopens after single-vehicle crash

Highway 17 is closed following a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning (Dec. 16) involving a commercial vehicle hauling scrap metal. (Shane MacKichan photo) Highway 17 is closed following a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning (Dec. 16) involving a commercial vehicle hauling scrap metal. (Shane MacKichan photo) Highway 17 is closed following a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning (Dec. 16) involving a commercial vehicle hauling scrap metal. (Shane MacKichan photo) Highway 17 is closed following a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning (Dec. 16) involving a commercial vehicle hauling scrap metal. (Shane MacKichan photo) Highway 17 is closed following a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning (Dec. 16) involving a commercial vehicle hauling scrap metal. (Shane MacKichan photo) Highway 17 is closed following a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning (Dec. 16) involving a commercial vehicle hauling scrap metal. (Shane MacKichan photo) Highway 17 is closed following a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning (Dec. 16) involving a commercial vehicle hauling scrap metal. (Shane MacKichan photo)

UPDATE (2:17 pm.): Highway 17 westbound has reopened.

Original story below…

Delta police are on scene of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 17 .

The crash in the 6500-block westbound, just north of Ladner Truck Road, involves a large truck apparently carrying scrap metal. Pictures from the scene show the truck on its side and its load spilled across both lanes.

DPD traffic section member Const. Ken Usipiuk tweeted the driver escaped serious injury, suffering only “minor bumps.”

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and expect a lengthy closure of the highway.

Single vehicle commercial vehicle crash Highway 17 westbound 6500 block Very fortunate loan driver escaped serious injury minor bumps. Expect lengthy Highway 17 closure as a lot of resources will be needed. ⁦@deltapolice⁩ pic.twitter.com/Cd9RtA20Bq — Cst Ken Usipiuk (@CstUsipiuk) December 16, 2021

Crews on scene cleanup and removal begins. No estimated time when w/b Hwy 17 will reopen. Use alternate routes Hwy 99 or Hwy 10 or River Road. Next update in approximately one hour ⁦@deltapolice⁩ pic.twitter.com/gap2ndt9c5 — Cst Ken Usipiuk (@CstUsipiuk) December 16, 2021

Final stages of the cleanup on Highway 17 6500 Blk. Westbound should be open within the next half hour crews putting down absorbent material and cleaning up last minute debris from the crash ⁦@deltapolice⁩ pic.twitter.com/LhIm7R3epB — Cst Ken Usipiuk (@CstUsipiuk) December 16, 2021

Good news Highway 17 westbound is now open @deltapolice — Cst Ken Usipiuk (@CstUsipiuk) December 16, 2021



