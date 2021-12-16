UPDATE: Highway 17 in Delta reopens after single-vehicle crash

Highway 17 is closed following a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning (Dec. 16) involving a commercial vehicle hauling scrap metal. (Shane MacKichan photo)
UPDATE (2:17 pm.): Highway 17 westbound has reopened.

Original story below…

Delta police are on scene of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 17 .

The crash in the 6500-block westbound, just north of Ladner Truck Road, involves a large truck apparently carrying scrap metal. Pictures from the scene show the truck on its side and its load spilled across both lanes.

DPD traffic section member Const. Ken Usipiuk tweeted the driver escaped serious injury, suffering only “minor bumps.”

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and expect a lengthy closure of the highway.


