Thousands of people visit the beach for annual Canaday Day by the Bay event

Thousands of people visited White Rock beach Monday for the 152nd Canada Day celebration.

Live entertainment is planned on two stages (one at West Beach and one at Memorial Park), with a firework display planned for 10:15 p.m.

Are you planning to attend Canada Day celebrations on the Semiahmoo Peninsula? If so, we’d love to see your photos of the festivities. Email them to editorial@peacearchnews.com and we’ll post them for the community to see.