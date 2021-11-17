PHOTOS: Abbotsford from above after destructive flooding

Abbotsford News reporter Ben Lypka had the opportunity to survey some of the scenes of a flood ravaged Abbotsford from an airplane on Wednesday (Nov. 17) morning.
A fire was burning at Four Seasons RV Rentals on Wednesday morning, filling the skies with a significant amount of black smoke.
South Abbotsford, Highway 11 and parts of Chilliwack were observed on the flight.
Read the Twitter thread below for video footage from the air.
The fire in Abbotsford pic.twitter.com/SebpaLUa6K
— Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) November 17, 2021
abbotsfordBC FloodBreaking News