PHOTOS: Abbotsford from above after destructive flooding

Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News) Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News) The view from near Chilliwack towards Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News) Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News) Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News) Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News) Flooding in north Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News) Flooding off of Bateman Road. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News) Flooding near Highway 11. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News) Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News) A fire at Four Seasons RV on Wednesday morning. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News) Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News) A fire at Four Seasons RV belched black smoke into the skies on Wednesday (Nov. 7) morning. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford News reporter Ben Lypka had the opportunity to survey some of the scenes of a flood ravaged Abbotsford from an airplane on Wednesday (Nov. 17) morning.

A fire was burning at Four Seasons RV Rentals on Wednesday morning, filling the skies with a significant amount of black smoke.

South Abbotsford, Highway 11 and parts of Chilliwack were observed on the flight.

Read the Twitter thread below for video footage from the air.

The fire in Abbotsford pic.twitter.com/SebpaLUa6K — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) November 17, 2021

