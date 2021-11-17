PHOTOS: Abbotsford from above after destructive flooding

Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
The view from near Chilliwack towards Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Flooding in north Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Flooding off of Bateman Road. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Flooding near Highway 11. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
A fire at Four Seasons RV on Wednesday morning. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Sumas Prairie under water. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
A fire at Four Seasons RV belched black smoke into the skies on Wednesday (Nov. 7) morning. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford News reporter Ben Lypka had the opportunity to survey some of the scenes of a flood ravaged Abbotsford from an airplane on Wednesday (Nov. 17) morning.

A fire was burning at Four Seasons RV Rentals on Wednesday morning, filling the skies with a significant amount of black smoke.

South Abbotsford, Highway 11 and parts of Chilliwack were observed on the flight.

Read the Twitter thread below for video footage from the air.

