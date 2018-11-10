Petition created to keep Surrey RCMP

Petitioners ask public safety minister to not endorse council’s decision to pull out of RCMP contract

In less than a day, a petition to keep the Surrey RCMP has hit its first goal.

Started late Friday (Nov. 9) by “W & B Mulligan & Asher,” the petition was initially looking for 200 signatures. By midday Saturday, the petition had reached 200 signatures and now has a goal of 500.

By 1 p.m. Saturday, the petition had 210 supporters with dozens of people voicing their support for the Surrey RCMP and why the city shouldn’t move to a municipal force.

The petition is directed at B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth. It “respectfully” requests the minister “not endorse the current Mayor and Council’s intention to terminate the RCMP contract in policing in this city.”

Following Surrey city council’s inauguration, council unanimously voted to pull out of the RCMP contract.

RELATED: Surrey’s top cop ‘disappointed’ after council votes to pull out of RCMP contract

The petitioners say they “believe that the RCMP have previously done, and continue to do, everything any police agency could reasonably expect to combat the current gang activity.”

“It is naive to think a different police force would have the ability to deter gang violence, and pointing the blame at the RCMP is akin to wilful blindness.”

On Friday, the same day the petition was created, there was a fatal shooting in Newton. Several hours after the shooting, Mayor Doug McCallum said the “latest incident of deadly gun violence further emphasizes the need for the City of Surrey to have its own city police force.”

The BC RCMP’s Deputy Commissioner Brenda Butterworth-Carr responded, saying McCallum’s statements “risk undermining public trust and confidence in policing.”

RELATED: McCallum says shooting emphasizes need for Surrey to have own police force

RELATED: B.C.’s commanding officer says Surrey mayor ‘undermining’ public trust, confidence in policing

Previous story
Trudeau visits Vimy ahead of world leaders gathering for Paris peace forum
Next story
Postal workers strike at key B.C. processing hub as negotiations continue

Just Posted

Petition created to keep Surrey RCMP

Petitioners ask public safety minister to not endorse council’s decision to pull out of RCMP contract

BC RCMP’s commanding officer says Surrey mayor ‘undermining’ public trust, confidence in policing

Doug McCallum released statement shortly after fatal shooting, emphasizing ‘need’ for city police force

Surrey RCMP seeks public’s help to find missing 52-year-old man

Police say Wayne Raulick was last seen Nov. 7 in the 16500-block of Fraser Highway

Surrey RCMP looking for witnesses to assault in Guildford area

Police say a man was assaulted in a parking lot in the 14500-block of 144A Ave.

Ice-making company fined $350,000 after fish killed in B.C. creek

An ammonia solution purged from the equipment ended up in Surrey’s storm sewer system

VIDEO: Sneak peek at the new Seymour suspension bridge

All forms of pedestrian activity will be able to cross the bridge over the Seymour River next month

5 to start your day

TransLink CEO says SkyTrain possible but questions budget, convicted child abductor moves to Vancouver and more

B.C. bull rider retires after death of fellow rider linked to head trauma

Quesnel’s Matt O’Flynn, 28, was a friend of the late Ty Pozzobon

Headstone to honour family killed in disastrous shipwreck 100 years ago

Maritime Museum of British Columbia is installing a headstone for the O’Brien family members, who were among more than 350 people killed

Postal workers strike at key B.C. processing hub as negotiations continue

Since Oct. 22, Canada Post says the strikes have shut down its operations in more than 150 communities across the country

Sabres rally late for 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

Vancouver still an impressive 4-0-2 in last six games

Hockey player’s flow a no-go for BCHL poll

Penticton Vees forward Cassidy Bowes left off best hockey hair poll

Welfare Food Challenge cancelled as rent rates leave $5.75 per week for food

With increasing rent on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, welfare rates would leave less than $6 a week for participants in the advocacy challenge

‘Losing is something I’ve never gotten used to’: coaching great Wally Buono

The 68-year-old has had an undeniable impact in his 490 appearances as B.C. Lions head coach

Most Read