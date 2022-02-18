A petition, with hundreds of signatures, wants to see those violating Victoria’s noise bylaw at convoy events get ticketed. Pictured are vehicles driving through downtown on route to the B.C. legislature for a demonstration against pandemic health measures. (Black Press Media file photo)

A petition, with hundreds of signatures, wants to see those violating Victoria’s noise bylaw at convoy events get ticketed. Pictured are vehicles driving through downtown on route to the B.C. legislature for a demonstration against pandemic health measures. (Black Press Media file photo)

Petition calls for B.C. capital to enforce noise bylaw on Freedom Convoy

More than 600 people sign online petition, which says constant honking affecting residents

An online petition that has garnered more than 600 signatures is calling on the City of Victoria to enforce its noise bylaw after three straight Saturdays of vehicles blaring their horns through the city en route to the B.C. Legislature.

The LeadNow.ca petition – entitled Enforce City noise bylaw against “convoy protest” noise – claims the convoy protests have significantly affected residents, workers and businesses in Victoria with “large numbers of trucks and other vehicles repeatedly honking their horns, revving their engines and blaring loud music for hours on end in downtown, James Bay and other neighbourhoods.”

It asks the City of Victoria to enforce its rules and issue tickets to any driver who violates the bylaw.

Drivers can only sound their horns when they’re “properly and necessarily used as a danger or warning signal,” according to the bylaw, which also prohibits drivers from over-revving their engines.

The city allows organizers to apply for noise exemptions for outdoor events on public or private property. A City of Victoria spokesperson confirmed the convoy groups have not applied for noise exemptions, nor have they applied for permits to hold their demonstrations.

After a request for comment from the B.C. Freedom Convoy 2022 was made, rally coordinator Christian McCay said in an email his group is not interested in responding to Black Press Media. McCay didn’t respond to a follow-up question asking if they will consider the petition’s concerns and hold their demonstration without the honking, but said “please send me your address so I can serve you a NOL (notice of liability) in person and have you charged after this is over.”

READ: Police push to break up Ottawa ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest as Parliament sits empty

jake.romphf@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BylawsprotestVictoria

Previous story
Surrey Liberal MPs defend invocation of the Emergencies Act

Just Posted

A woman crosses 176th Street in Cloverdale in April, 2021. 176th Street will close five times this year as Cloverdale Market Days returns for the first time since 2019 after two straight years of COVID-caused cancellation. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Market Days returns to Cloverdale after 2-year COVID-caused hiatus

A crowd of protesters on the road at 176 Street and 8 Avenue just before the Pacific Highway Border Crossing. (DriveBC photo)
Surrey Liberal MPs defend invocation of the Emergencies Act

This artist’s drawing of the two-sheet Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex will look somewhat different after it’s completed in 2024. The building’s final design had to be squeezed into a smaller footprint after the city signed a long-term lease with Warner Bros. to rent out the northeast corner of the Fairgrounds. Warner Bros. constructed a set for their new TV series “Superman & Lois”on the site. (Image via City of Surrey)
Construction for new Cloverdale Arena on schedule

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
In Surrey, COVID booster doses hit 48%