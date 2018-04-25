(File photo)

Person in custody after Mounties closed Port Mann Bridge

Police say they responded to a ‘complaint of a person requiring assistance’

The Port Mann Bridge was closed in both directions due to a police incident late Tuesday night.

RCMP say the ordeal ended with one person being taken into custody and that no one was hurt.

An RCMP release said “police responded to a complaint of a person requiring assistance” and “as a result of the complaint, police were required to shut down Highway 1 at both ends of the Port Mann Bridge for the safety of the travelling public.”

According to a release, Surrey RCMP were on scene around 10:22 p.m.

At 11 p.m., police issued another release saying the incident had been resolved but that the bridge would remain closed until the investigation was complete.

Shortly after, DriveBC reported the bridge had re-opened to traffic.

More details about what led to the closure are expected from Surrey RCMP this morning.

More to come.

B.C.'s living wage increase curbed due to MSP cuts, child care subsidy: report
Most Read