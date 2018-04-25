Person in custody after Mounties closed Port Mann Bridge

Police say they responded to a ‘complaint of a person requiring assistance’

The Port Mann Bridge was closed in both directions due to a police incident late Tuesday night.

RCMP say the ordeal ended with one person being taken into custody and that no one was hurt.

An RCMP release said “police responded to a complaint of a person requiring assistance” and “as a result of the complaint, police were required to shut down Highway 1 at both ends of the Port Mann Bridge for the safety of the travelling public.”

According to a release, Surrey RCMP were on scene around 10:22 p.m.

At 11 p.m., police issued another release saying the incident had been resolved but that the bridge would remain closed until the investigation was complete.

Shortly after, DriveBC reported the bridge had re-opened to traffic.

More details about what led to the closure are expected from Surrey RCMP this morning.

More to come.