Rajesh Jayaprakash, of PEOPLE FIRST. (File photo)

PEOPLE FIRST trying to force Surrey city council to reveal details in police transitioning report

Fringe Surrey political slate has filed Freedom of Information requests with city hall

A fringe political slate in Surrey’s last civic election has filed Freedom of Information requests with the City of Surrey in hope this might force city council’s hand to reveal details contained in its police transitioning report.

PEOPLE FIRST has requested copies of the report and supporting information.

“People of Surrey have a right to know the costs of policing transition and impacts to safety in the city,” says Rajesh Jayaprakash, who received 1,706 votes in his bid for mayor.

“A few days back, Premier John Horgan mentioned the existence of such a report by the City. The current mayor has been asked, during and after the campaign, to comment on these costs of the policing transition but he has always deflected the question,” Jayaprakash charges. “He still refuses to disclose the costs and actual policing that impact the safety of people in this city.”

READ ALSO OUR VIEW: Make Surrey’s policing plan public

READ ALSO: Policing in Surrey – what exactly is the plan?

READ ALSO: Surrey councillor questions policing transistion cost, decries lack of consultation

Jayaprakash expects the city will resist the FOI requests.

“We, therefore, plan to work with the Privacy Commissioner of the Province of British Columbia if need be,” Jayaprakash vowed.

“This will eventually force the mayor and council to disclose these reports to Surrey’s taxpayers, enabling their right to choose. Currently the City of Surrey has a maximum of 30 business days to respond to our requests even though they can do so a lot sooner.”


