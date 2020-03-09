VIDEO: Pedestrian seriously injured in Surrey hit-and-run crash

It happened at 6:40 a.m. Monday at 72nd Avenue and 192nd Street. A driver was arrested eight blocks away, police say

Surrey RCMP say a pedestrian was rushed to hospital after being hit at 72nd Avenue and 192nd Street at about 6:40 a.m. Monday (March 9). (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

A woman pedestrian was taken to hospital with “serious, life-altering injuries” in Surrey on Monday morning after a hit-and-run crash at 72nd Avenue and 192nd Street. The driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck was arrested eight blocks away, police said.

It happened at about 6:40 a.m. Constable Richard Wright said the driver was arrested by an Abbotsford police officer who was in an unmarked car at the intersection at the time of the crash.

Wright said the victim was crossing the street in a crosswalk when she was hit.

“After striking the pedestrian the vehicle drove away. A member was in an unmarked police car stopped at the red light at that intersection when the collision occurred,” Wright said. “So, that member was able to pull over the vehicle eight blocks away. The man was was arrested.”

Wright said the Abbotsford Police officer works out of the E-Division headquarters in Green Timbers, with one of the integrated team.

As for the victim, he said, “She was legitimately crossing.”



