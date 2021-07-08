Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Surrey

A person is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Surrey. (Black Press media file photo)

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle at the 156 Street and Fraser Highway intersection in Surrey.

In a news release issued Thursday afternoon, police said the pedestrian was struck at approximately 1:27 p.m. The pedestrian was crossing the street outside of the crosswalk at the time of the collision, and was taken to hospital with critical injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle has remained at the scene of the collision.

Road closures are in effect in the eastbound lanes of Fraser Highway at 156 Street. The Surrey RCMP Traffic Unit is investigating and anticipate that the road closure will be in effect for several hours.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

“Anyone with more information or dash-cam video related to this collision is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca,” police said in the release.