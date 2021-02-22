Pedestrian hit north of intersection of 152nd Street and 68th Avenue Monday in Surrey

Surrey RCMP talk to witnesses after a woman was hit on 152nd Street just north of 68th Avenue in Surrey on Monday, (Feb. 22). (Photo: Beau Simpson)

Police in Surrey are investigating after a woman was hit on 152nd Street just north of 68th Avenue Monday afternoon.

Several ambulances, a fire truck and seven or eight police cruisers were on the scene at about 3 p.m. after reports of a pedestrian being struck near Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib.

Police talk to witnesses after woman hit on 152nd Street just north of intersection at 68th Avenue. #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/SlGlPiphLx — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) February 22, 2021

A witness told the Now-Leader as she drove by the scene, she saw a woman lying on the road, her shoes lying nearby. The witness says the driver who hit her was co-operating with police and was very distraught.

The crash site is several hundred feet north of the crosswalk at the intersection of 152nd and 68th.

There was no word on the woman’s condition.

The Now-Leader has reached out to Surrey RCMP for more information.

