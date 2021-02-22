Surrey RCMP talk to witnesses after a woman was hit on 152nd Street just north of 68th Avenue in Surrey on Monday, (Feb. 22). (Photo: Beau Simpson)

Surrey RCMP talk to witnesses after a woman was hit on 152nd Street just north of 68th Avenue in Surrey on Monday, (Feb. 22). (Photo: Beau Simpson)

Newton

Pedestrian hit north of intersection of 152nd Street and 68th Avenue Monday in Surrey

No word on woman’s condition

Police in Surrey are investigating after a woman was hit on 152nd Street just north of 68th Avenue Monday afternoon.

Several ambulances, a fire truck and seven or eight police cruisers were on the scene at about 3 p.m. after reports of a pedestrian being struck near Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib.

A witness told the Now-Leader as she drove by the scene, she saw a woman lying on the road, her shoes lying nearby. The witness says the driver who hit her was co-operating with police and was very distraught.

The crash site is several hundred feet north of the crosswalk at the intersection of 152nd and 68th.

There was no word on the woman’s condition.

The Now-Leader has reached out to Surrey RCMP for more information.

More to come.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Surrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Buy a brick of Stardust building for $50 donation to one Surrey charity
Next story
Fleming says bringing SkyTrain to Langley from Surrey a ‘key priority’

Just Posted

A film crew shoots scenes inside the old Dann’s Electronics building in Cloverdale Feb. 22 for the new HBO Max series “Peacemaker.” The series is a spin-off of “Suicide Squad” and stars John Cena. Crews shot scenes from Feb. 17-22. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
PICTURES: Suicide Squad spin-off ‘Peacemaker’ filmed in Cloverdale Feb. 17-22

James Gunn directs new HBO Max series starring John Cena as Peacemaker

SkyTrain Surrey, end of the line, for now. (File photo)
Fleming says bringing SkyTrain to Langley from Surrey a ‘key priority’

Project represents a ‘tremendous opportunity,” minister of transportation says

Surrey RCMP Sergeant Elenore Sturko. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey Mounties say Whalley gamblers hit with more than $5K in COVID-19 fines

This was at a Surrey business on Feb. 18

old Stardust building
Buy a brick of Stardust building for $50 donation to one Surrey charity

‘A great way to help ensure the Stardust spirit carries on,’ says developer of the Whalley site

Surrey RCMP talk to witnesses after a woman was hit on 152nd Street just north of 68th Avenue in Surrey on Monday, (Feb. 22). (Photo: Beau Simpson)
Pedestrian hit north of intersection of 152nd Street and 68th Avenue Monday in Surrey

No word on woman’s condition

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
COVID variants at 7 B.C. schools as weekend sees 1,428 new infections, 8 deaths

There are 4,560 active cases of COVID-19 in the province

BC Ferries carried 2.9 million passengers and 1.6 million vehicles during the final three months of 2020, a decrease of 39.6 per cent and 22.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ passenger count down 42 per cent as red ink dots third quarter report

Losses would have been worse without federal-provincial funding

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx on Feb. 21, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

Mayor Lorraine Michetti refusing to step down amid calls for her resignation. (Submitted)
Rural B.C. mayor urged to resign after Facebook post against Indigenous people, pipelines

The mayor is refusing to quit, saying the post was taken out of context

Screenshot from a video showing police removing protestors from the BMO building in Vancouver. (Instagram)
Arrests at anti-pipeline protest call Vancouver police actions into question

‘Violent’ arrests of Indigenous youth protesting TMX caught on film

It took a helicopter to find missing Hope man in Manning Park. File photo
Search and Rescue helicopter plucks missing Hope man off of mountain top in Manning Park

RCMP Sergeant urges all backcountry users to carry satellite communication devices

Medal from First World War belonging to a C. Whittle of Chilliwack. (Brad Kuczynski)
Fraser Valler metal-detecting group look for owner of found First World War medal

‘The Dirt Hounds’ looking to return medal into hands surviving family member

Chilliwack School District school bus outside Sardis elementary on June 11, 2014. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Burnaby teacher disciplined for giving Grade 6 student a requested buzz cut

The student requested the buzz cut, but parents should have been asked, Commissioner said

Most Read