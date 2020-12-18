Pedestrian hit in Surrey

Incident happened near 134th Street and 93A Avenue

A pedestrian was reportedly hit in a marked crosswalk in Whalley on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A 47-year-old woman is in hospital after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning (Dec. 18).

Surrey RCMP Corporal Joanie Sidhu said the woman, who was hit near 134th Street and 93A Avenue around 8:15 a.m., has “serious injuries.”

Sidhu added the woman was taken to an area hospital.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, she said.

Sidhu said the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team will be in the area for “quite some time.”

Photos from the scene show the collision happened near a marked crosswalk.

Black Press Media freelancer on scene said it was raining “heavily” at the time of the collision.

READ ALSO: Dozens pay tribute to Surrey mom killed by runaway cargo van, Dec. 17, 2020

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP looking for driver in Whalley hit-and-run, Dec. 18, 2020



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

collisionSurrey