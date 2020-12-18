A pedestrian was reportedly hit in a marked crosswalk in Whalley on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A pedestrian was reportedly hit in a marked crosswalk in Whalley on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Whalley

Pedestrian hit in Surrey

Incident happened near 134th Street and 93A Avenue

A 47-year-old woman is in hospital after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning (Dec. 18).

Surrey RCMP Corporal Joanie Sidhu said the woman, who was hit near 134th Street and 93A Avenue around 8:15 a.m., has “serious injuries.”

Sidhu added the woman was taken to an area hospital.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, she said.

Sidhu said the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team will be in the area for “quite some time.”

Photos from the scene show the collision happened near a marked crosswalk.

Black Press Media freelancer on scene said it was raining “heavily” at the time of the collision.

READ ALSO: Dozens pay tribute to Surrey mom killed by runaway cargo van, Dec. 17, 2020

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP looking for driver in Whalley hit-and-run, Dec. 18, 2020


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

collisionSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey stabber tells appeal court his victim could have defended himself
Next story
Former B.C. Legislature clerk charged with fraud, breach of trust

Just Posted

File photo of Surrey traffic in 2019
ICBC claims in Surrey dropped by more than 34 per cent in 2020, insurance watchdog says

This resulted in a savings of $103,203,895 for ICBC in Surrey alone, according to HelloSafe.ca

Volunteers pack Christmas food hampers for needy families Dec. 14 in the Alice McKay Building. Last year the Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s annual hamper program served around 500 families and this year organizers expect that number to climb higher. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Community Kitchen adopts two low-income seniors’ complexes for Christmas outreach

COVID forces Community Kitchen to call an audible on Christmas dinner

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey stabber tells appeal court his victim could have defended himself

Jason Kenneth Andrew McGee, 28, unsuccessfully argued his three-year sentence for aggravated assault is too long

A man exits a bus at Newton Exhange on Dec. 17. COVID-19 cases have been rising in B.C. during the second wave of the pandemic, but it’s especially apparent in Surrey, where we’ve seen more than 30 per cent of the province’s total cases by the end of November. Some experts say it might have to do with socioeconomic issues, especially in Newton. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
‘The great amplifier’: COVID exposes disparities in Surrey, survey suggests

The first in a two-part series looks at why pandemic has hit Surrey so hard

Jim Bennett. (Submitted photo)
Jim Bennett a vital element of Surrey’s social conscience for 30 years and counting

Fleetwood resident is recipient of Surrey’s 2020 Good Citizen Award

Lilia Wiebe (Contributed to Black Press Media)
Wish to build Lilia, 3, as normal a life as possible includes dream playhouse

Eric, Kaitlyn and Lilia Wiebe, from Enderby, share their story for Grant A Wish Day

B.C. Supreme Courthouse in New Westminster. (Black Press file photo)
Abbotsford youth worker acquitted of sexual exploitation of student

Woman was accused of having sexual relationship with teenage girl in late 1990s

Long lines have prompted Christmas at Williams Park organizers to make reservation option online. (Mariana Aramburu/Special to The Star)
Drive-thru Christmas light display at Williams Park completely sold out

Organizers ask people not to come if they don’t already have a reservation this weekend

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The facade of Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine can now be shipped locally without requiring it to be frozen at all. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola
Feds to invest $9 million in COVID treatments as vaccine rollout ramps up

National Research Council of Canada funds will be used to develop treatments to fight COVID-19

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Trans Mountain says it is shutting down construction on its pipeline expansion project until early January for safety reasons. Officials from the company and the Canada Energy Regulator said Wednesday that a contractor was seriously injured a day earlier at the Burnaby site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Trans Mountain shuts down pipeline expansion project to address worker safety

The company says its priorities remain the safety of its workers and maintaining a safe work environment

B.C. legislature Clerk Craig James (left) retired in 2019 after accusations by Speaker Darryl Plecas were substantiated. (The Canadian Press)
Former B.C. Legislature clerk charged with fraud, breach of trust

James made his first appearance at Victoria Courthouse Friday

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year at the B.C. legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Applications now open for B.C. Recovery Benefit, worth up to $1,000

90% of adults expected to get $1.7B in borrowed cash

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
380,000 British Columbians expected to be immunized for COVID-19 by March: Top doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 1,215 health-care workers have been vaccinated so far

Most Read