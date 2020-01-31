Pedestrian and cyclist hit on rainy night in Delta

Police are urging pedestrians, cyclists and drivers to be cautious as weather remains dark and rainy

Police are urging cyclists, pedestrians and drivers to keep an eye out for one another, drive slowly and use reflective gear after two people were struck in Delta Thursday night.

First, a vehicle travelling on Harvest Drive in Ladner struck a cyclist near the crosswalk adjacent to the Ladner Exchange bus loop at about 7:35 p.m. on Jan. 30. The driver remained on scene and called 911.

Delta police and firefighters attended the scene, rendering assistance to the injured cyclist, who was transported to hospital and has since been released.

Police do not believe alcohol, drugs or speed to be factors in this incident, as it was raining heavily at the time of the collision.

Then, shortly before 10 p.m., a pedestrian was struck at the corner of 84th Avenue and Scott Road in North Delta. The pedestrian was crossing at a crosswalk with the walk sign activated when she was struck by a vehicle turning onto Scott Road.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-serious injuries.

As in the previous incident, it was raining steadily at the time of the collision. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

“With rainy weather, particularly at night, it can be challenging for drivers to see pedestrians or cyclists,” says a DPD press release.

Pedestrians are urged to wear bright or reflective gear, or carry a flashlight, and it’s recommended that cyclists have lights on both the front and bike of their bike.

Drivers, meanwhile, are strongly encouraged to slow down, particularly near crosswalks and intersections, and to keep a careful lookout for pedestrians or cyclists who may be wearing dark clothing.



