Passenger hops out of Toyota and allegedly hits BMW driver with baseball bat in Langley

Langley RCMP are seeking information and any video footage from the public on a road rage incident

Langley RCMP are asking the public for information about a road rage incident in the Willowbrook neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon, where one man allegedly struck another with a baseball bat.

Around 3:15 p.m. yesterday police received multiple calls for an incident at the intersection of 203rd Street and 65th Avenue, said Cpl. Holly Largy with Langley RCMP.

“The driver of a red BMW exchanged words with two males in a white Toyota Yaris,” Largy explained.

“When the vehicles were stopped at a [traffic] light, the passenger of the Yaris exited the vehicle and allegedly struck the BMW driver on the arm with a baseball bat.”

The men continued to argue and eventually the male with the baseball bat returned to the Yaris and the vehicle drove away, Largy said.

Police were advised multiple individuals filmed the altercation. Investigators are asking these witnesses to contact police and share their video to help identify the suspect.

The suspect is described as being between the ages of 16 to 18. He was clean shaven, with an olive-toned complexion, approximately 5’ 10” tall, weighing about 175 lbs., and has brown eyes.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a beige or light brown hoodie and a baseball cap turned backwards.

Those with dash cameras are also asked to review their footage and to contact police if they recorded the incident.

Anyone with video or information about the incident is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

