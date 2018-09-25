Partial lane closures for Port Mann Tuesday, Wednesday nights

The Port Mann Bridge will have partial lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday nights for maintenance work. (Transportation Investment Corp.)

Nighttime maintenance work is scheduled for the Port Mann Bridge this week.

Mainroad Lower Mainland Contracting LP said in a news release Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 25) that the Port Mann Bridge will have partial lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Drivers can expect delays while crews perform maintenance on the Port Mann Bridge. This work will take place overnight when traffic volumes are lowest, the release reads.

On Tuesday night, the eastbound 152nd Street exit lanes will be closed with an alternate route through the Surrey eastbound exit lanes.

Then on Wednesday, the westbound through lanes will be closed with the alternate route through the Coquitlam exit lanes.

Drivers are reminded to obey signs and traffic control personnel and watch for workers.



