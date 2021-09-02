RCMP. (File)

Part of Highway 17 remains closed after serious 2-vehicle crash

Emergency crews called to collision on Highway 17 between 104 and 108 avenues at 2:55 a.m.

Westbound traffic on Highway 17, between 104 Avenue and and 136 Street, remains closed following a serious two-vehicle collision early Thursday morning (Sept. 2).

DriveBC tweeted the traffic reminder just before 7 a.m. Eastbound traffic remains open.

Police were called to Highway 17, between 104 and 108 avenues, at 2:55 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck towing a fuel trailer, according to a release from Staff Sgt. Tyner Gillies.

Gillies said when police and Surrey Fire Service arrived, they found a driver with “serious life-threatening injuries.”

Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was on scene for a full investigation.


