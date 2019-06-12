Michael Douglas Sheets, convicted of manslaughter, arson and other charges, has been returned to Mission Institution, officials say. (Submitted photo)

Parole board sets release rules for convicted Calgary child killer from B.C. prison

formerly known as Michael Douglas Sheets, has been serving a 14-and-a-half year sentence which will end in December

A Calgary man convicted of killing two children in a firebombing has been told he must attend a brain injury centre and take counselling for anger management after he’s released from prison this summer.

The two conditions are among several laid out by the Parole Board of Canada for John James Joseph Jerom Hala when he’s released from a Mission, B.C. prison.

READ MORE: Convicted killer recaptured after escaping B.C. prison

Hala, formerly known as Michael Douglas Sheets, has been serving a 14-and-a-half year sentence which will end in December, but his statutory pre-release will come July 1.

After he is freed, the 49-year-old man must also undergo counselling for substance abuse, stay away from the victims’ family, not consume alcohol or street drugs and not associate with anyone involved in crime.

Hala was found guilty of manslaughter, arson and disregard of human life in 2004 for throwing a Molotov cocktail into a home in southeast Calgary.

RELATED: Searches continue for two inmates after separate escapes from B.C. prison

RELATED: Inmate, convicted of manslaughter, escapes Mission Institution

Ali Al-Mayahi, who was five, and his four-year-old sister, Saja Al-Mayahi, were killed, while their mother escaped the burning building by jumping from the second storey.

Hala, who escaped from custody twice during his sentence, will live at an undisclosed facility during his five months of pre-release.

The parole board says without the strict rules, Hala presents “an undue risk to society.”

“These conditions are reasonable and necessary in order to protect society and to facilitate your successful reintegration into society,” the board said in its six-page decision released May 30 of this year. (CTV Calgary)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jury selection starts for trial of U.S. man accused in 1987 murder of B.C. couple
Next story
BREAKING: Multiple patients after dirt bike accident in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Last push for donations for Cloverdale high school’s first-ever grad dinner

Organizers still $900 short for Friday dinner

‘Rally for Rail’ meetings tout hydrogen-powered passenger train from Surrey to Chilliwack

Public-engagement events with Bill Vander Zalm and others in Cloverdale, Aldergrove and Abbotsford

Surrey Police ‘consultation’ event planned for Saturday in South Surrey

The event is one of several information events planned in South Surrey

Crown wants 16 to 18 years of parole ineligibility for South Surrey mother who killed daughter

Defence calls for 10-year term, noting Lisa Batstone ‘could be in jail for the rest of her life’

Surrey welcomes new fire chief on July 1

Chief Len Garis has announced his retirement after more than two decade of service

Seventh Heaven: Blues beat Bruins 4-1 to win Stanley Cup

St. Louis captures first-ever NHL championship with Game 7 triumph

Parole board sets release rules for convicted Calgary child killer from B.C. prison

formerly known as Michael Douglas Sheets, has been serving a 14-and-a-half year sentence which will end in December

BREAKING: Multiple patients after dirt bike accident in Maple Ridge

Air ambulance on its way to the scene

Jury selection starts for trial of U.S. man accused in 1987 murder of B.C. couple

Trial for cold case murders to see unprecedented ‘genetic genealogy’

Video released of man linked to kitten dumped in Victoria mall trash

Security camera footage captured a hunched over man who police want to speak with

B.C.’s defiant Maxim Cover Girl semi-finalist keeps her clothes on

Brandi Hansen wants Canadians to recognize talents, not just looks, as sexy

Parents, kids warned after man ‘lunges’ at teen girl near Burnaby school

RCMP are looking for anyone who saw the incident to come forward

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles

Durant was hurt in Game 5 of the NBA finals

Trip to Cranbrook featured as prize on The Price is Right

The contestant who won, however, chose to forfeit it

Most Read