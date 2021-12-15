An oil refinery is seen on the shores of Burrard Inlet in Burnaby, B.C. Tuesday, May 20, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Parkland refinery ramps up processing following restart of Trans Mountain pipeline

Burnaby refinery, a key supplier of gasoline to the Vancouver area, paused in wake of flooding

Parkland Corp. says it is ramping up processing at its B.C. refinery following the restart of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Calgary-based Parkland paused processing operations at its Burnaby refinery from Nov. 22 to Dec. 10 due to a lack of crude oil supply from the Trans Mountain pipeline.

The pipeline was shut down for three weeks as a precaution due to flooding and extreme weather in B.C.

The Trans Mountain pipeline typically carries about 300,000 barrels of oil per day between Alberta and B.C.

During its pause in operations, the Parkland refinery imported fuel from other locations and transported it by truck and barge to its retail and commercial customers.

The Burnaby refinery is a key supplier of gasoline to the Vancouver area.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Parkland moves to pause B.C. refinery operations due to Trans Mountain pipeline shutdown

oil and gas

Previous story
City plans to obtain $36M 20-year loan for Abbotsford Police building expansion
Next story
Police: No connection yet between B.C. cabinet minister knock-down and her role

Just Posted

Surrey Elite division action in the Roundball basketball league at St. Bernadette School in Newton on Nov. 19. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Surrey’s Roundball league attracts ex-college ballers with stats, highlights and hope

Proceedings for Robert Boule (inset), the owner of the Smuggler’s Inn, are underway this week (Sept. 14-25) in Vancouver. (Photo courtesy of The Northern Light newspaper)
Sentencing hearing this week for U.S. inn owner who admitted to helping 7 enter Canada illegally

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Surrey students sell hand-drawn colouring books to help Homelessness and Housing Society

People eat lunch physically distanced as nearby tables are blocked at a mall food court in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Some Surrey residents aren’t ready to return to a post-COVID ‘normal’ social life