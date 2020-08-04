Parking facility for 100 trucks coming to North Surrey at cost of $30M

‘It’s often difficult to find suitable parking for large transport trucks,’ says association boss

A new commercial truck parking facility will be built in North Surrey, on provincial land located on the north side of Highway 17, near Port Mann Bridge.

The facility, to include washrooms, fencing, lighting and other security measures, is designed to provide a “safe, convenient place for commercial truck drivers to pull over and rest” in the Lower Mainland.

Work on the facility will begin this month – close to three years later than the original start date announced in March 2017.

At the time, the $30-million parking site was said to include space for 150 trucks, not 100 as noted in a provincial government news release on Tuesday (Aug. 4).

The federal government is contributing $13 million to the project, with the remaining $17 million funded by the province.

A $4.97-million contract for the first phase of work has been awarded to Surrey-based Jacob Bros. Construction. This includes construction of a signalized intersection along Highway 17 to provide access to the new facility, as well as site excavation and preparation work.

Construction of the new intersection may result in some delays for drivers on Highway 17.

Work on the first phase will get underway in the coming weeks, according to the news release. The actual parking facility and amenities will be built in Phase 2 of the project, to be tendered in 2021.

“The addition of safe, convenient commercial truck parking on the Lower Mainland is something our association fully supports,” said Dave Earle, president and CEO of BC Trucking Association. “It’s often difficult to find suitable parking for large transport trucks. Facilities like this make the job a bit easier for our members, knowing there’s appropriate parking available when it’s time to take a break.”

