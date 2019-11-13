Catchment boundary consultations are to get underway next week, to review proposed options for balancing student numbers in South Surrey and Clayton neighbourhoods. (File photo)

Parents, students asked to weigh in on Surrey school-catchment options

Consultation sessions for South Surrey, Clayton get underway next week

A series of consultation sessions around new elementary school catchment boundaries in South Surrey and Clayton neighbourhoods is to get underway next week.

The forums are “for parents, students and the public to learn more about the proposed catchment boundary options,” a news release from the Surrey School District states.

Of six planned sessions, the first three are in South Surrey: Nov. 18, at Morgan Elementary (3366 156A St.); Nov. 19, at Hall’s Prairie Elementary (18035 8 Ave.); and Nov. 20, at Sunnyside Elementary (2828 158 St.).

The three Clayton sessions are set for Nov. 25 (Hazelgrove Elementary, 7057 191 St.), Nov. 26 (Katzie Elementary, 6887 194A St.) and Nov. 28 (Clayton Elementary, 7541 184 St.).

All of the forums are set for 6-7:30p.m.

According to information on the district’s website, two new elementary schools are scheduled to open in South Surrey in 2021, at 17325 2 Ave. and 16666 23 Ave., with space for nearly 1,200 students. In Clayton, Maddaugh Road Elementary (19405 76 Ave.) is to open in September 2021, while the opening date for Regent Road Elementary (18711 74 Ave.) has yet to be announced.

“The goal in developing new catchment boundaries is to ensure student numbers are balanced between nearby elementary schools,” the site explains.

“In Clayton, these include Clayton, Hazelgrove and Katzie elementary schools. In South Surrey, these include East Kensington, Hall’s Prairie, Morgan, Pacific Heights, Rosemary Heights and Sunnyside elementary schools.”

Five options have been created for the South Surrey consultation, while three have been created for Clayton, the site adds.

In addition to the consultation sessions, input is also being sought via online surveys.

For more information, including to view the catchment-boundary options, visit surreyschools.ca

Previous story
Why anti-Trudeau graffiti on an Abbotsford overpass took three days to remove

Just Posted

Lord Tweedsmuir cruises to big playoff win

Panthers down the W.J. Mouat Hawks 57-7, advance to quarterfinal game

White Rock to ‘embark on a new direction’ for city’s management

Dan Bottrill has been the city’s chief administrative officer since 2012

‘Slight’ arsenic increase noted in White Rock water: city

Challenges in plant commissioning cited, testing underway

Parents, students asked to weigh in on Surrey school-catchment options

Consultation sessions for South Surrey, Clayton get underway next week

Coastal FC Walking Soccer program takes first steps

South Surrey recreation program held weekly at BMO Coastal Soccer Centre

‘We love you, Alex!’: Trebek gets choked up by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s answer

The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer

Birthday boy: Pettersson nets 2 as Canucks beat Predators

Vancouver ends four-game winless skid with 5-3 victory over Nashville

Judge rejects Terrace man’s claim that someone else downloaded child porn on his phone

Marcus John Paquette argued that other people had used his phone, including his ex-wife

Petition for free hospital parking presented to MP Jody Wilson-Raybould

What started as a B.C. campaign became a national issue, organizer said

Bargaining to resume in Metro Vancouver transit strike as bus driver overtime ban looms

Both sides might be headed back to the table to prevent new overtime ban

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

B.C.’s high gasoline prices still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

At least seven people were spotted on Joffre Lakes, although the ice is not thick enough to be walked on

VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

Cherry denies he was singling out visible minorities with his comments

Most Read