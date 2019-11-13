Parents, students asked to weigh in on Surrey school-catchment options

Consultation sessions for South Surrey, Clayton get underway next week

Catchment boundary consultations are to get underway next week, to review proposed options for balancing student numbers in South Surrey and Clayton neighbourhoods. (File photo)

A series of consultation sessions around new elementary school catchment boundaries in South Surrey and Clayton neighbourhoods is to get underway next week.

The forums are “for parents, students and the public to learn more about the proposed catchment boundary options,” a news release from the Surrey School District states.

Of six planned sessions, the first three are in South Surrey: Nov. 18, at Morgan Elementary (3366 156A St.); Nov. 19, at Hall’s Prairie Elementary (18035 8 Ave.); and Nov. 20, at Sunnyside Elementary (2828 158 St.).

The three Clayton sessions are set for Nov. 25 (Hazelgrove Elementary, 7057 191 St.), Nov. 26 (Katzie Elementary, 6887 194A St.) and Nov. 28 (Clayton Elementary, 7541 184 St.).

All of the forums are set for 6-7:30p.m.

According to information on the district’s website, two new elementary schools are scheduled to open in South Surrey in 2021, at 17325 2 Ave. and 16666 23 Ave., with space for nearly 1,200 students. In Clayton, Maddaugh Road Elementary (19405 76 Ave.) is to open in September 2021, while the opening date for Regent Road Elementary (18711 74 Ave.) has yet to be announced.

“The goal in developing new catchment boundaries is to ensure student numbers are balanced between nearby elementary schools,” the site explains.

“In Clayton, these include Clayton, Hazelgrove and Katzie elementary schools. In South Surrey, these include East Kensington, Hall’s Prairie, Morgan, Pacific Heights, Rosemary Heights and Sunnyside elementary schools.”

Five options have been created for the South Surrey consultation, while three have been created for Clayton, the site adds.

In addition to the consultation sessions, input is also being sought via online surveys.

For more information, including to view the catchment-boundary options, visit surreyschools.ca