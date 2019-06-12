Parents, kids warned after man ‘lunges’ at teen girl near Burnaby school

RCMP are looking for anyone who saw the incident to come forward

Police are warning parents and kids after a teen girl told Mounties a man “lunged” at her in Burnaby on Monday.

The 15-year-old said the man approached her just after 1 p.m. near the Cariboo Hill Secondary School, located in the 8500 block of 16 Avenue in Burnaby

Police said the man tried to speak to the girl about summer break and then is alleged to have lunged at the girl as she ran away from him. The man did not touch the girl.

The man is described as about 30 years old, South Asian, six—foot-two, tall with a slender build, wearing a baseball hat, black hoodie, black sweatpants and a gold chain necklace

Anyone who saw the incident or recognizes the man is asked to call police at 604-646-9999, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca.

