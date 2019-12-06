The Panorama Park Elementary School addition in progress over the summer. It officially opened Friday, Dec. 6. (Photo: Surrey Schools)

Surrey

Panorama Park Elementary opens eight-classroom addition

Projects adds 200 new seats

An eight-classroom addition at a Surrey elementary school has officially opened.

The $6.1-million project at Panorama Park Elementary School opened Friday (Dec. 6) and included a speech from a student and a musical performance.

It adds 200 new seats to the elementary school, located at 12878 62nd Ave.

READ ALSO: How teens grapple with growth at Surrey’s most crowded high school, June 11, 2019

Harman Gill, a teacher at Panorama Park, said the addition has “created a space that enables students to participate in lively group discussions, sharing of knowledge and collaboration.”

“The fluidity of the student and teacher workspace aligns with 21st-century learning where the emphasis is placed on the process,” Gill said.

With the new space, teacher Amrit Hundal said, students and teachers have been able to engage in a “more collaborative environment.”

“The extension has provided learning opportunities for students that encourage movement, networking ideas and taking ownership of their learning. The accessibility for an outdoor learning space has also contributed to a flex environment that progresses beyond the classroom,” Hundal said.

In the 2018-2019 school year, Panorama Park had four portables.

“We don’t want to see students learning in portables; disconnected from the rest of the school,” said Jinny Sims, MLA for Surrey Panorama. “That’s why our government has made investing in Surrey schools a priority. Students are better supported and studying in a more positive environment. Every child needs a real classroom.”

READ ALSO: The struggle for space inside Surrey’s elementary schools, June 13, 2019

Five new schools and four additions are under construction in Surrey, according to a release from the Ministry of Education.

The release states that since September 2017, the province has approved nearly $250 million in new schools, expansions and seismic upgrades in Surrey. In total, that’s more than 7,400 new student seats in Surrey between 2018 and 2022.

“After years of underinvestment in Surrey, we are working hard to get students out of portables,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education. “When students have the positive, engaging educational experience they deserve, they have a better chance to succeed – and it’s great to see that happening at Panorama Park.”

READ ALSO: Construction to begin soon on Sullivan Elementary addition, April 18, 2019


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Residents in B.C. city could face 133% tax hike in ‘worst case’ lawsuit outcome: report

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey Santa Parade of Lights rolls through Cloverdale

This year’s parade may be biggest yet, says organizer Paul Orazietti

$192K provincial grant to support Sources Food Hub in Surrey

Money to promote food security through start of a culinary training program

White Rock waterfront strategy ‘pop-up’ session to be held Friday

Event to take place at museum from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

‘A labour of love’: High school turns into ‘toy shop’ for Surrey Christmas Bureau

Fraser Heights Secondary has been making toys for the non-profit for more than a decade

ADVENTURES: Recalling the Berlin Wall

Columnist Ursula Maxwell-Lewis travels back in time to re-visit the Berlin Wall

Fashion Fridays: Ethical and sustainable gifts for the season

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Residents in B.C. city could face 133% tax hike in ‘worst case’ lawsuit outcome: report

An average home could see a tax increase of $2,164 in one year

Province wants to seize Langley property connected to drug lab

The Office of Civil Forfeiture is targeting a property on Fraser Highway

B.C. Transit scores 28 used fareboxes on eBay, saves $300,000

‘Someone joked maybe we can buy used fareboxes on eBay,’ CEO says

Many of Canada’s working poor can’t afford lawyers, don’t qualify for legal aid

One lawyer says many people earn too much to qualify for legal aid, but not enough to really live on

Economy lost 71,200 jobs in November, unemployment rate climbs to 5.9%

Jobless rate is at its highest since August 2018, when it hit 6%

VIDEO: John Lennon’s iconic Rolls Royce rolls into Vancouver Island college for checkup

Royal BC Museum, Camosun College and Coachwerks Restorations come together to care for car

VIDEO: Rockslide closes part of Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

Chilliwack mom gives back to neonatal unit with Christmas stocking drive

Ashley Durance is paying it forward to other families and their babies following daughter’s NICU stay

Most Read