Pixabay image

Pixabay image

Pandemic cost Surrey 25,000 jobs since February

Surrey Board of Trade’s latest labour market intelligence report released Friday

Roughly 25,000 jobs have been lost in Surrey since February, according to the Surrey Board of Trade’s latest labour market intelligence report.

“While Surrey has recovered over an estimated 12,000 jobs from July to September, the pandemic still leaves the Surrey economy with 25,000 fewer jobs than in February 2020,” said Anita Huberman, CEO of the board.

That’s 8.5 per cent of Surrey’s workforce. Most of the jobs were lost in March and April, with more lost – though at a slower rate – in May and July. According to the report, a similar number of jobs were recovered in August and September.

Surrey’s greatest employment losses, by occupation, were in sales and services, education, law, as well as social, community and government services, and trades, transport and equipment operators. While natural resources and agricultural businesses in Surrey saw more than 1,000 jobs lost in August and September, together they recorded an overall gain of nearly 34 per cent since February.

Across Canada, industries hardest hit by the pandemic, in which most businesses laid off 50 per cent or more of their staff were – remarkably – in health care and social assistance, as well as accommodation and food services, arts, entertainment and recreation, administration and support, waste management and remediation services. The finance and insurance sectors saw the fewest number of layoffs.

Businesses owned in majority by First Nations, Metis or Inuit doubled the Canadian average of businesses that laid off more than half of their staff.

People most impacted by the pandemic, according to the report, have been female employees and non-unionized workers with the greatest job losses, by age, suffered by 15 to 24-year-olds. British Columbian men have also experienced more job loss than elsewhere in Canada.

But there is a bright side, Huberman says.

“Economically and in comparison to other Metro Vancouver cities and regions, Surrey will weather the pandemic’s storm as we see some industries and some job categories actually having a higher level of employment than in pre-pandemic times,” she said.

Those industries actually recording a higher level of employment now than in February are utilities (up 61 per cent in Surrey), natural resources (up by over 19 per cent as an industry in Surrey) and manufacturing, up by more than 20 per cent.

Moreover, women in B.C. are faring better than elsewhere in Canada, with a significant increase of jobs – by 26 per cent – in the goods-producing sector.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

BusinessCoronavirusSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Over 15,000 mail-in ballots issued in Delta
Next story
‘So unusual for Surrey’ as school district has only 200 new students: superintendent

Just Posted

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Three arrested after store robbery, pepper-spraying and helicopter pursuit

Trio from Surrey, Abbotsford and Langley arrested in Chilliwack

Pixabay image
Pandemic cost Surrey 25,000 jobs since February

Surrey Board of Trade’s latest labour market intelligence report released Friday

Delta School District headquarters in Ladner. (Grace Kennedy photo)
Delta student info subject of ‘possible privacy breach’

Secondary students were temporarily granted access to classmates’ personal info via MyEdBC mobile app

Jerry Rollins on the cover of his book, “Enforcer to Entrepreneur: Achieving Hockey Stick Growth in Life, Business and Sports.”
The goon old days: Surrey roots for hockey player who wrote ‘Enforcer to Entrepreneur’

Jerry Rollins grew up in Whalley before making it in the business world of San Diego

A virtual all candidates meeting hosted by the South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 15 underlined predictable divisions among local hopefuls on topics such as like dealing with COVID-19 recovery, including providing economic stimuli, ensuring health and elder care, and creating more affordable housing.
Eight provincial candidates go head-to-head on screen in virtual debate

Chamber of Commerce hosts Surrey South and White Rock hopefuls

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference to update on the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
155 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded in B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry urging safety if voting this weekend

Spectators will not be allowed in arenas across B.C. due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The parents of Samwel Uko have opened legal proceedings against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan provincial government related to their sons death by suicide.
Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Parents of Samwel Uko, who died by suicide in May, file statement of claim seeking damages

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson announces new housing measures at a campaign stop in Port Moody, Oct. 16, 2020. (B.C. Liberal video)
B.C. Liberals pledge $750M to build or buy more social housing

Rents, urban housing prices still going up in COVID-19

The Surrey school district classrooms using physical distancing in September 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Parent group plans school walkout over B.C.’s handling of COVID-19 in classrooms

Right to Fight COVID-19 group calling on parents to keep kids home on Oct. 20

Fraser Health reported that an individual with COVID-19 was at Douglas Park Community School on Oct. 8 and 9, 2020. (Google)
BC Liberals pledge to review back-to-school COVID plan if elected

The Langley Liberal candidate said inconsistency, impacts on staff to be considered

Laurie Throness has resigned from the BC Liberal party for 2020 Provincial Election in the Chilliwack-Kent riding, according to BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson on Oct. 15, 2020. He will continue to fight in this election as an Independent candidate.
Ex-Liberal Chilliwack-Kent MLA resumes re-election bid as Independent

Former Liberal MLA resigned from party amid scandalous remarks during meeting

Most Read