Mohammad Movassaghi said he filmed VPD officers as they allegedly attempted to gain access into his downtown apartment on the night of Saturday, Jan. 23. (Submitted image/Black Press Media)

Owner denies accusations of hosting ‘nightclub’ in Vancouver apartment, files police complaint

‘I was not hosting a party,’ claims former wealth manager Mohammad Movassaghi

The owner of a Vancouver apartment at the centre of controversy for allegedly hosting large parties has filed a complaint against the Vancouver Police Department.

“I was not hosting a party,” Mohammad Movassaghi told Black Press Media on Thursday.

The former wealth manager who owns a luxury condo at 777 Richards St. alleged that “cops [attempted to] raid [his] place before 11 o’clock” on Saturday (Jan. 23).

Sgt. Tania Visintin confirmed a complaint was made to the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) following the incident.

“The public can make a complaint to the OPCC after they have an interaction with police that they weren’t happy with,” she said.

It is estimated 100 people were inside the residence when officers doled out $2,500 in fines to a man wearing a protective vest while guarding the front door. One ticket was for hosting the unlawful event. Another was for failing to wear a face covering.

“Because the owner of the apartment refused to come out to be issued his ticket, we’re going to be working with Crown Counsel now requesting a warrant for his arrest,” Sgt. Steve Addison said Monday.

RELATED: Doorman of makeshift ‘booze-can’ in Vancouver apartment fined

According to Visintin, police received four reports this month attesting to social gatherings inside the apartment – a contravention of current health orders that ban gatherings of all sizes in B.C.

Investigators believe Movassaghi has been using the residence to host large parties, she said.

In his formal complaint, Movassaghi detailed “one of the officers attempted to film inside my unit through the peephole,” and damaged it as a result. “It’s broken now.”

The apartment owner filmed officers as they allegedly attempted to gain access into his apartment.

Movassaghi told Black Press Media the police response left dents in his doorway.

The OPCC has yet to determine the admissibility of the complaint.


