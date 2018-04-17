(Curtis Kreklau / South Fraser News Services)

Overnight house fire in east Cloverdale

Surrey Fire responds to residence on 60B Avenue at 9:30 p.m. Monday night

Surrey Fire responded to a possible house fire at a Cloverdale residence on Monday evening at around 9:30 p.m. in the 18900 Block of 60B Avenue.

South Fraser News Services, who attended the scene, said that there appeared to have been some sort of explosion in the house, potentially within the garage.

Four Surrey Fire vehicles, four B.C. Ambulance Services vehicles and five Surrey RCMP vehicles attended the scene.

It appeared that at least two people were treated by B.C. Ambulance Services.


