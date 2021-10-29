Over $700K coming to two dozen Delta arts, culture and sports groups

The North Delta Minor Hockey Association (pictured in black) is set to receive $100,000 through the province’s community gaming grants program. (Bryan McGovern photo)

Two dozen Delta organizations are set to receive over $700,000 in community gaming grants to fund arts, cultural and sports programming.

On Oct. 27, the province announced the latest round of gaming grant funding, providing about $18.2 million to more than 650 not-for-profit arts organizations, and over $24.9 million to more than 700 not-for-profit sport groups.

“Activities that engage people of all ages to play sports, enjoy arts programs and celebrate cultural festivities are at the heart of B.C.’s thriving and resilient communities,” Minister of Municipal Affairs Josie Osborne said in a press release. “Community gaming grants continue to provide critical funding for these community-based programs that support British Columbians and help them make strong community connections.”

In Delta, six arts and culture groups and 19 sports organizations are set to share in a combined $701,185.

“The pandemic has reminded us how essential sports and the arts are for our communities,” Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon said in a press release. “This funding ensures not-for-profit groups can continue to strengthen and enrich our quality of life in Delta.”

The latest Delta grant recipients are:

• Delta Choral Society ($10,000)

• Delta Community Band Society ($4,500)

• Delta Community Music School Society ($9,000)

• Delta Stage Works Theatre Society ($5,000)

• Sidekick Players Club ($15,000)

• Young People’s Opera Society of BC ($7,500)

• Boundary Bay Bluebacks Swim Club ($28,000)

• Delta Deas Rowing Club ($17,350)

• Delta Gymnastics Society ($100,000)

• Delta Lacrosse Association ($43,000)

• Delta Minor Ball Hockey Association ($20,800)

• Delta Ringette Association ($24,500)

• Delta Skating Club ($45,300)

• Delta Sungod Swim Club ($42,000)

• Delta Thistle Curling Club ($11,335)

• Ladner Minor Baseball Association ($25,000)

• Metro Women’s Soccer League ($5,000)

• North Delta Baseball Association ($26,000)

• North Delta Football Association ($17,000)

• North Delta Minor Hockey Association ($100,000)

• North Delta Sunfish Summer Swim Club ($42,500)

• South Delta Rams Football Club ($3,900)

• Sungod Skating Club ($64,000)

• Surrey Sharks Field Hockey Club ($12,000)

• Tunnel Town Curling Club ($22,500)

SEE ALSO: Delta Stageworks debut to explore the ‘laughs and lows’ of lockdown life



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArtsDeltaSports