A mail-in ballot package for the 2020 B.C. provincial general election. (Liam Harrap photo)

Over 15,000 mail-in ballots issued in Delta

6,824 vote-by-mail packages issued in Delta North, about 18 per cent of the 37,998 registered voters

With nearly two days to request mail-in ballots for the Oct. 24 provincial election, more than 15,000 Delta residents have been issued packages already.

As of midnight on Oct. 15, 15,365 area residents had been issued mail-in ballots — about 20.5 per cent of the 75,037 registered voters in the City of Delta and Tsawwassen First Nation.

In Delta North, 6,824 vote-by-mail packages have been issued. That’s just shy of 18 per cent of the 37,998 registered voters in the riding.

Meanwhile, in Delta South, 8,541 vote-by-mail packages have been issued — about 23 per cent of the 37,039 registered voters in the riding.

Provincewide, as of Oct. 15, Elections BC has issued 708,170 vote-by-mail packages, with an estimated 717,000 registered voters requesting packages.

There are 3,485,858 registered voters in B.C.

Elections BC says it has received about 177,000 returned vote-by-mail packages, which is about 25 per cent of packages issued to date.

People can request mail-in packages online or by phone until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Vote-by-mail packages must be received by Elections BC before 8 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Mail-in packages include a postage paid return envelope, but people can also drop them off in-person at district electoral offices, voting places and participating Service BC locations.

RELATED: B.C. VOTES: 2020: Get those mail-in ballots in the post ASAP

SEE ALSO: Mail-in ballot uptake in B.C. influenced by political leaning, geography

Advance voting began on Thursday, Oct. 15 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with general voting on Saturday, Oct. 24. Visit elections.bc.ca/voting/where-to-vote for more information about where and how to cast your ballot.

READ MORE: B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today in North Delta

Three candidates are vying to represent Delta North in the Legislature following the election: Ravi Kahlon (BC NDP), Neema Manral (BC Green Party) and Jet Sunner (BC Liberal Party).

READ MORE: Three candidates running in Delta North

RELATED: Racism, policing discussed at Delta North all-candidates meeting

— with files from Lauren Collins


editor@northdeltareporter.com
