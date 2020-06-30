Outdoor pools in Delta to reopen next week

Both the North Delta and Ladner pools will open on Monday, July 6

Delta’s outdoor pools will be reopening early next week.

Starting on Monday, July 6, both the North Delta and the Ladner outdoor pools will be reopening for Delta residents, with some updated procedures in place to encourage physical distancing.

Participants will be able to sign up for free length swimming, water walking lanes and deep water water running in 45-minute blocks, and family swims in 75-minute blocks, through DeltaReg.ca or by calling 604-952-3000.

Registration open every Monday for the following week.

To encourage safe physical distancing, the city will require that everyone follow a number of new health and safety procedures:

• Swimmers will line up outside the pool (North Delta by the Social Heart Plaza and in Ladner in front of the building), respecting physical distancing requirements, and will be asked to use hand sanitizer for at least 20 seconds.

• Once registration is confirmed by staff, swimmers will enter the pool area by following marked directional signs to their designated place and have their cleansing shower prior beginning their swim.

• Change rooms will be closed. The city asks that pool users arrive in their bathing attire and have a cleansing shower prior to entering the pool. Patrons will leave their belongings on the designated table, chair or cubby assigned to them. (Washrooms will be available.)

• Masks will not be required because of the ability to physically distance.

• Guests are asked not to share equipment between other swimmers. Kick-boards and life-jackets will be available and disinfected between each use.

• All touch points, such as shower handles, toilets, sinks, counters, tables and cubbies, will be disinfected on a regular basis by maintenance staff.

• At the end of the session, guests will be asked to promptly follow staff direction so that they may clean the space before the next swimmers arrive.

Schedules for both the North Delta Outdoor Pool and the Ladner Outdoor Pool, as well as links to registration, can be found at delta.ca/registration.

