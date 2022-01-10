Outbreaks declared in 2 South Surrey long-term care facilities

Fraser Health has declared new outbreaks at two long-term care facilities in South Surrey.

In an information bulletin released Monday, Fraser Health reported outbreaks at Morgan Place (3288 156A St.), and Amica White Rock (15333 16 Ave.).

Three residents and five staff members at Morgan Place tested positive for COVID-19, while eight residents and four staff members tested positive at Amica White Rock.

Morgan Place is a privately owned and operated long-term care facility. Amica, which is owned and operated by Amica Senior Lifestyles, is also a long-term care facility, the bulletin notes.

Staff and residents are currently in self-isolation at their homes.

“Fraser Health has worked with the sites to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. Fraser Health is also working with the sites to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health for all staff, residents and families,” Fraser Health said.

Social visits are now restricted in the affected areas of the facility, however, essential visits can continue. Movement of staff and residents has been modified in affected areas.

“During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at the sites to take any further actions required and support each family. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.”

For more information about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19

