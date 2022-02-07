Outbreak declared after 14 at Delta long-term care facility test positive for COVID-19

Outbreak at Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre the second at a Delta LTC facility in as many weeks

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre in East Delta.

According to a press release issued Monday (Feb. 7), 14 residents at the Good Samaritan Society owned and operated long-term care facility have tested positive for COVID-19. The residents are currently in self-isolation at their respective homes.

“Fraser Health has worked with Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. Fraser Health is also working with the site to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families,” the press release states.

The health authority says residents, their families and staff at the facility are being notified of the outbreak.

Other measures Fraser Health has proactively implemented at the site include supporting staffing levels to maintain resident care, restricting social visits in the affected areas of the facility (essential visits, including those for compassionate reasons such as end-of-life care or those essentials to a resident’s care and mental well-being, can continue), modifying staff and resident movements in the affected areas to minimize exposures, enhancing cleaning and infection control measures, screening all staff and resident for symptoms twice a day, and putting in place additional testing and screening to support monitoring of disease control.

“During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at the site to take any further actions required and support the facility. This includes dedicated people to address quality; answer questions from staff, residents and family; and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents,” the press release states.

“Fraser Health has, in partnership with long term care and assisted living facilities, implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in these facilities. In addition, Fraser Health has also deployed care staff and our rapid-response teams which include clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care quality officers supporting with communication to families and assessing symptoms at sites with outbreaks. Through these teams, sites are also connected with emergency supplies and support strategies around additional personnel if needed.”

The outbreak is the second in the city in as many weeks. On Jan. 24, Fraser Health declared an outbreak at Mountain View Manor in Ladner after four residents and six staff members at the Fraser Health owned and operated long-term care facility tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Feb. 1, that number had more than doubled to 25 total cases — 17 residents and eight staff.

Monday’s announcement marks the fifth outbreak at Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre since the pandemic began.

The last outbreak at the facility was declared on Oct. 1, 2021 and declared over on Oct. 15, and was limited to only two cases — one resident and one staff, with no deaths reported.

Just over a year prior, Fraser Health declared an outbreak at the facility on Nov. 1, 2020. A total of 65 cases — 26 residents and 39 staff — had been diagnosed by the time that outbreak was declared over on Jan. 22, 2021, and eight residents died.

The health authority also declared an outbreak at the facility on Oct. 9, 2020 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. That outbreak was declared over on Oct. 23 and limited to just the one case.

Early in the pandemic, Fraser Health declared an outbreak at the facility on March 21, 2020 after a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus. That outbreak was declared over a month later on April 22 and was also limited to one case.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusCOVID-19Delta