A COVID-19 outbreak at West Shore Laylum in South Surrey as been declared over. (Google Streetview image)

A COVID-19 outbreak at West Shore Laylum in South Surrey as been declared over. (Google Streetview image)

Outbreak at South Surrey’s West Shore Laylum residence declared over

Outbreak was announced at the 2567 King George Blvd. facility on Oct. 12

Another South Surrey care home has had a COVID-19 outbreak declared over this week.

Fraser Health announced Friday (Nov. 5) that there are no longer any cases of the virus at West Shore Laylum. The publicly funded facility is temporarily occupying two floors of Suncrest Retirement Community (2567 King George Blvd.) during redevelopment of its Ladner location.

The outbreak was announced on Oct. 12 in a news release issued by the provincial government to share updated COVID-19 data. An outbreak at Evergreen Manor in White Rock was also noted in that same release.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak at White Rock’s Evergreen Manor: resident

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak at South Surrey care campus declared over

Earlier this week, a long-running outbreak at South Surrey’s Westminster House was also declared over.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

CoronavirusSeniorsSurrey

Previous story
Williams Lake’s mayor steps down from boards after social media post about residential schools
Next story
Delta considering vaccine mandate for employees, volunteers

Just Posted

Construction is well underway at Surrey’s Legion Veterans Village in the city centre. (Submitted photo)
‘Remarkable’ progress on Surrey’s $312M Legion Veterans Village

Delta City Hall. (James Smith photo)
Delta considering vaccine mandate for employees, volunteers

A COVID-19 outbreak at West Shore Laylum in South Surrey as been declared over. (Google Streetview image)
Outbreak at South Surrey’s West Shore Laylum residence declared over

Cloverdale piper Jack Lee has claimed the title of “World’s Best Piper” for the third time. (File photo)
Cloverdale man named ‘World’s Best Piper’