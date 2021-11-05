Outbreak at South Surrey’s West Shore Laylum residence declared over

Outbreak was announced at the 2567 King George Blvd. facility on Oct. 12

Another South Surrey care home has had a COVID-19 outbreak declared over this week.

Fraser Health announced Friday (Nov. 5) that there are no longer any cases of the virus at West Shore Laylum. The publicly funded facility is temporarily occupying two floors of Suncrest Retirement Community (2567 King George Blvd.) during redevelopment of its Ladner location.

The outbreak was announced on Oct. 12 in a news release issued by the provincial government to share updated COVID-19 data. An outbreak at Evergreen Manor in White Rock was also noted in that same release.

Earlier this week, a long-running outbreak at South Surrey’s Westminster House was also declared over.

