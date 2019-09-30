Young hurdlers on the track at Bear Creek Park in Surrey. (File photo)

Open house Tuesday about ‘destination athletic centre’ at Surrey’s Bear Creek Park

Event to run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Surrey Arts Centre

A new “destination athletic centre” at Surrey’s Bear Creek Park is the topic of an open house on Tuesday evening (Oct. 1).

Plans are to upgrade the existing track and sports field to international standards, replace the existing wooden bleachers with a 2,200-seat grandstand and install a new rubberized walking track.

Back in January, Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum announced the city was looking to build a sports-focused stadium at the Newton-area park. The grandstand would be similar in size to Langley’s McLeod Stadium, at 58th Avenue and 214A Street.

Details of the open house are posted to the city’s website. The event will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Surrey Arts Centre, 13750 88th Ave.

Open house Tuesday about 'destination athletic centre' at Surrey's Bear Creek Park

