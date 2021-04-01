Ontario Premier Doug Ford. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Ontario Premier Doug Ford stands joint press conference at the Ontario-Quebec Summit in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario Premier Doug Ford. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Ontario Premier Doug Ford stands joint press conference at the Ontario-Quebec Summit in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario imposes month-long ‘shutdown’ to combat COVID-19 surge

Premier Doug Ford says the change will take effect Saturday, April 3

The Ontario government is imposing a provincewide “shutdown” in an effort to combat a recent spike in COVID-19 infections.

Premier Doug Ford says the change will take effect Saturday and continue for at least four weeks.

The government is asking Ontarians to limit trips outside the home to necessities such as food, medication and other essential services.

Ford says retail stores will see limits on capacity while restaurants will be restricted to takeout, delivery and drive-through service.

The government has said schools will also remain open because they are crucial to students’ mental health.

The announcement comes hours after the province’s science advisers said stay-at-home orders are needed to control the third wave driven by more contagious and deadly COVID-19 variants.

READ MORE: Stay-at-home order will control 3rd wave, Ontario science advisers say

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
88% of COVID-19 rulebreakers in B.C. haven’t paid their fines, $716K owed

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP photo
Surrey Mounties seize gun, drugs during Whalley traffic stop

Police seized cocaine, fentanyl, crystal meth, handgun

Peace Arch Hospital has not had a COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic, executive director of White Rock and South Surrey and Delta Health Services Carol Wiebe says. (File photo)
White Rock and South Surrey keeping pace with pandemic, council told

Health Services executive director says vaccinations, preventative measures on-track

File photo by Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service
Surrey man to serve two years in prison for manslaughter, for housemate’s death

Shawnn Patrick Cotter was killed in Cloverdale in 2018. Steven Edward Mueller pleaded guilty to manslaughter

This map illustrates the number of active COVID-19 cases in Greater Vancouver from March 21 to 27, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)
Active COVID-19 cases in Delta continue to climb

177 active cases for the week of March 21 to 27, the most in the city since the week ending Dec. 5

Cloverdale actor Dylan Kingwell, 16, as Teenage Clark in the TV series “Superman and Lois,” scenes for which are filmed on a backlot built on Cloverdale Fairgrounds. (Photo: imdb.com)
On ‘Superman & Lois,’ Cloverdale-based actor plays close to home as Teenage Clark

Dylan Kingwell, 16, has also been featured on ‘The 100’ and ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at a pop-up vaccine clinic for EMS workers Center in Salt Lake City on January 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer
All Indigenous adults in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

No proof of ancestry is required

Rich Goulet receives a volunteer award from then Prime Minister Stephen Harper. (Contributed)
Pitt Meadows coaching legend Rich Goulet dies

Basketball community mourns passing of longtime high school hoops coach

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Screen shots from Tuesday night’s Zoom meeting show Coun. Kiersten Duncan holding up a sign. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge councillor ejected from online meeting

Kiersten Duncan held up sign saying “Let Me Speak #Censured”

Fire crews battle a blaze at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) in North Vancouver on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Online posts appear to link alleged arsonist to Masonic hall fires in Metro Vancouver

A page with the same name as man charged in the fire reveals interest in multiple conspiracy theories

Mohammad Movassaghi, a man who allegedly operated a makeshift nightclub at his Vancouver penthouse, was issued fines against him and his suspected guests totalling more than $17,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
88% of COVID-19 rulebreakers in B.C. haven’t paid their fines, $716K owed

The province is now looking into holding driver’s licence renewals until COVID-19 tickets are paid

Teacher Tim Coy recited Pi to 1,510 digits in a competition at Shawnigan Lake School on March 14, while four students also surpassed 160 digits. (Arden Gill photo)
A mouthful of Pi: B.C. teacher recites 1,510 digits in 18 minutes

Shawnigan Lake’s Tim Coy’s mark is fifth all-time in Canadian rankings, students also impressive

Provincial Sales Tax will be expanded to sweetened carbonated drinks at a rate of seven per cent. (Black Press Media file photo)
Not April Fools: Taxes on sugary drinks, alcohol and streaming services go up today

Tax measures part of delayed 2020 budget decision by B.C. NDP government

Most Read