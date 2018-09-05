One to hospital following South Surrey condo fire

Surrey fire crews were at a 26 Avenue complex in Grandview Corners Sunday morning, where a third-floor blaze sent one person to hospital and resulted in water damage to suites beneath the affected unit. (Ken Thibault photo)

One woman was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation following a fire at a Grandview Corners condominium Sunday morning.

Surrey assistant fire Chief Wes Eaton said crews were alerted to the fire, in the 15800-block of 26 Avenue, just after 11 a.m. Sept. 2.

While the blaze was extinguished by the building’s sprinklers, Eaton said it resulted in “quite a bit” of water damage – extending to suites on all three floors.

“That was the crews’ biggest challenge, was just shutting off the water and cleaning up all the water that was from the sprinklers,” Eaton told Peace Arch News Tuesday.

The fire occurred in a third-floor suite; water damage extended to suites directly below, on both the second and first floors, he explained.

Residents of all the suites except those with the water damage were able to return to their units Sunday, said Eaton. He noted a remediation company was on-site “immediately.”

Cause of the fire has not been determined.