Surrey RCMP say one person was pulled from a submerged vehicle following a crash at 56 Avenue and 168 Street Tuesday. (File photo)

One to hospital after vehicle crashes into water-filled Surrey ditch

Police say two officers pulled victim out, performed CPR

One person was pulled from a water-filled ditch following a serious crash at 56 Avenue and 168 Street Tuesday evening.

In a news release issued early this morning (Jan. 8), Surrey RCMP says two members of the Integrated Road Safety Unit (IRSU) “happened upon an accident scene where one vehicle went off the road into a large water filled ditch.”

“This vehicle was soon fully submerged,” the release states.

“The two IRSU members immediately jumped into the water and pulled the lone occupant out of the car and were performing CPR until Ambulance arrived to transport the individual to hospital.”

No further information regarding the victim was shared.

Officers with Surrey’s Criminal Collision Investigative Team were deployed to try and determine cause of the crash.

At the time of the news release (1:15 a.m.), the intersection was blocked by the crash, and police were asking the public avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Surrey detachment at 604-599-0502.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Many in B.C. feeling overwhelmed by how many electronics they own post-holidays: poll

Just Posted

‘Marpole Rapist’ to get day parole in Surrey, victim’s relative warns

Relative of one of Gary Jagur Singh’s 11 victims says dangerous offender to be released on day parole in Surrey on Thursday

In return to Surrey, busy actor Gibson could steal the show in ‘The Shoplifters’

Four actors reunite for an Arts Club tour of the Morris Panych comedy

Surrey woman, 85, gets her stolen stroller back

Seems whoever took 85-year-old Su Zhen Luo’s treasured ride grew a conscience and returned it

Former MP chats about Cloverdale – Langley City, politics, and his future

John Aldag sits down for an informal chat about his time in office

70 Surrey intersections give pedestrians ‘head start’ to prevent crashes

City looking to double ‘leading pedestrian interval’ sites by end of 2020

VIDEO: How to help the animals affected by Australia’s wildfires

Fire burning all across the country, with animals and people at risk

Lightning rout Canucks 9-2 to end Vancouver’s 7-game win streak

Carter Verhaeghe his first career hat trick for Bolts

Many in B.C. feeling overwhelmed by how many electronics they own post-holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

Sections of Coquihalla Highway to be closed on Wednesday between Hope and Merritt

The highway will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to avalanche control

One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Four vehicles were involved in the crash

Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada

Orkin Canada has released cities with the most bed bugs in 2019

B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Jaalen Edenshaw says it is one small step to keeping culture and language alive on Haida Gwaii

Dog killed in fall from Vancouver highrise, sparking SPCA probe

Australian Shepherd died on impact

Insurance skyrockets 780% for Abbotsford condo owners

Strata president says government needs to step in to investigate

Most Read