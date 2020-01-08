One to hospital after vehicle crashes into water-filled Surrey ditch

Police say two officers pulled victim out, performed CPR

Surrey RCMP say one person was pulled from a submerged vehicle following a crash at 56 Avenue and 168 Street Tuesday. (File photo)

One person was pulled from a water-filled ditch following a serious crash at 56 Avenue and 168 Street Tuesday evening.

In a news release issued early this morning (Jan. 8), Surrey RCMP says two members of the Integrated Road Safety Unit (IRSU) “happened upon an accident scene where one vehicle went off the road into a large water filled ditch.”

“This vehicle was soon fully submerged,” the release states.

“The two IRSU members immediately jumped into the water and pulled the lone occupant out of the car and were performing CPR until Ambulance arrived to transport the individual to hospital.”

No further information regarding the victim was shared.

Officers with Surrey’s Criminal Collision Investigative Team were deployed to try and determine cause of the crash.

At the time of the news release (1:15 a.m.), the intersection was blocked by the crash, and police were asking the public avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Surrey detachment at 604-599-0502.