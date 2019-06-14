One person airlifted following head-on collision in Abbotsford

Two others taken by ground ambulance following crash Friday morning

Three people were seriously injured in a crash Friday morning on Clearbrook Road in Abbotsford. (Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)

One person has been airlifted following a head-on collision Friday morning in Abbotsford.

The crash involving an SUV and a sedan took place at about 9:30 a.m. on Clearbrook Road just south of King Road.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said one person was airlifted and two others were taken by ground ambulance for treatment of serious injuries.

She said Clearbrook Road will be closed in both directions between King and Huntingdon roads until further notice.

No further details are available at this time.

This was the second crash on Clearbrook Road in less than 14 hours. On Thursday at about 8 p.m., a motorcylist crashed into a light standard in the area of Clearbrook and Sherwood Crescent.

The 42-year-old rider remains in hospital in critical condition.

Air ambulance has landed pic.twitter.com/xd0285jh5V — Tyler Olsen (@ty_olsen) June 14, 2019

#Abbotsford Emergency Services are responding to a collision on Clearbrook Rd. Clearbrook will be #closed between King Rd and Huntington until further notice. Please avoid the area to allow emergency vehicle access. — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) June 14, 2019

