One man shot dead on Vancouver Island in possible ‘targeted incident’

Highway 14 (Sooke Road) is closed between Impala Road and Humpback Road after one man was shot dead Friday night. (Black Press Media file photo)

One man was killed in a shooting in Metchosin late Friday night that police believe was likely a targeted incident.

According to West Shore RCMP, the incident occurred just after 9 p.m. on March 5 in the 4600-block of Kangaroo Road near Sooke Road (Highway 14). Emergency call takers received reports that a man had been shot. When emergency crews – including the West Shore RCMP Police Dog Service and the Vancouver Island RCMP Emergency Response Team – arrived, they found a 37-year-old man known to police deceased at the scene.

“Initial evidence gathered at the scene lead investigators to believe that this was a targeted incident,” said Const. Alex Berube, media relations officer for the West Shore RCMP, in a written statement Saturday. “No arrests have been made at this point.”

READ ALSO: ‘End in sight,’ for Victoria’s annual sewage overflows

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) has taken over the investigation.

The incident resulted in Sooke Road being closed in both directions in the area from late Friday night through Saturday morning.

REMINDER – #BCHwy14 is closed in #SookeBC east of Kangaroo Road due to a police incident. Detour now available. Eastbound traffic can use Gillespie Rd for a detour. . Westbound traffic from #SookeBC can use Happy Valley Rd as a detour. For more info: https://t.co/ngRssIvw6V — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 6, 2021

Just after 11 p.m. on March 5, DriveBC reported that Highway 14 had been shut down between Impala Road and Humpback Road following a police incident and a detour was not available at the time.

As of 10 a.m. the next morning, the route remained closed but by that time, a detour had been made available.

REMINDER – #BCHwy14 is closed in #SookeBC east of Kangaroo Road due to a police incident. Detour now available. Eastbound traffic can use Gillespie Rd for a detour. . Westbound traffic from #SookeBC can use Happy Valley Rd as a detour. For more info: https://t.co/ngRssIvw6V — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 6, 2021

Anyone with information or who was in the area between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Friday is asked to contact investigators. To contact VIIMCU, call 250-380-6211, and to reach West Shore RCMP, call 250-474-2264.

READ ALSO: Tsartlip First Nation ‘outraged’ after Green MLA revealed COVID-19 outbreak

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

RCMPTrafficWest Shore