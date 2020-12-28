One man dead following shooting in Surrey

Police asking for dash-cam video that might shed light on Dec. 27 incident

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says a man who was found with gunshot wounds in his vehicle Sunday (Dec. 27) evening has died of his injuries.

In a news release issued Monday, police said emergency services were called to the area of 137A Street and 90 Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a man in a vehicle needing medical assistance.

The victim, 19-year-old Harman Singh Dhesi, was found with gunshot wounds and taken to hospital where he died.

In the release, IHIT put out a plea to the public, asking for help to further its investigation.

“The victim was known to police and his shooting is believed to be a targeted incident. Investigators will be working to determine motive,” the release said.

IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang said police are asking for anyone with dash-cam video to “secure the footage” and contact police immediately.

“The initial phase of any investigation is critical for us as we move quickly to secure time-sensitive and perishable evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.