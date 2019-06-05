One man dead after motorcycle collision in Fraser Valley

Mission RCMP report a motorcycle and a sedan collided on Lougheed Highway on Tuesday night

  • Jun. 5, 2019 8:39 a.m.
  • News

One man is dead after a collision between a motorcycle and a sedan on the Lougheed Highway.

On June 4, at approximately 9 p.m. Mission RCMP, Fraser Valley Traffic Services (FVTS) and Emergency Services responded to a report of a two vehicle crash on Highway 7 west of Deroche.

Upon arrival it was determined that a collision occurred in a sharp curve between a motorcycle and a sedan.

The motorcyclist, a 59-year-old man from the Lower Mainland, died at the scene from his injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by FVTS, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners’ Service and nothing has been ruled out at this early stage.

Anyone with information regarding this crash who has not spoken with police is asked to call FVTS in Chilliwack at 604-702-4039, citing file 2019-22788. No further information is available at this time.

Previous story
Self-igniting oily rags cause of West End skyscraper blaze: Vancouver Fire
Next story
Teachers upset after parents and students told of B.C. shooting threat before them

Just Posted

Linda Hepner flunks Surrey’s police transition plan

Doug McCallum’s predecessor assigns failing grade to Surrey’s Policing Transition Plan

Surrey RCMP say ‘alternate measures’ considered for youth involved in disturbing video

Police looking at restorative justice or school district’s ‘Safe Schools’ programs for those involved

5X festival to bring ‘Block Party’ of South Asian music to Surrey

Event to also feature a ‘5X Creative’ conference at Surrey Arts Centre

Dead grey whale found in Boundary Bay

Marine mammal response team and Coast Guard are in the waters off Centennial Beach

Bulldog that attacked Surrey mom and son deemed ‘vicious,’ owner fined

$1,200 in tickets have been issued and the dog must be leashed and muzzled outside of home for life

Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Ryan McAuley has not been seen since Feb. 15

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

VIDEO: B.C. man builds backyard obstacle course for ‘American Ninja Warrior’-style event

Langley man was inspired by television show to build tribute

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Humans unknowingly eat 100,000 particles of plastic per year, says new UVic study

Micro-plastics smaller than sesame seeds

1,700 cans, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at Anmore house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Vancouver Island resident suing municipality for $250K over contents of stormwater creek

Homeowner taking Town of Comox to Supreme Court in $250,000 lawsuit

Man runs B.C.’s Highway of Tears to spread message of hope

Adam Prytula travelled from Prince George to Prince Rupert on foot in three weeks

Penticton bans sitting and lying down on some sidewalks

The council voted 5-2 in favour of the bylaw amendments at the meeting on June 4

Most Read