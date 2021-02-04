Woman killed, man injured in early morning Surrey shooting

Surrey RCMP say a woman is dead and a man is injured following a shooting in Surrey Thursday morning (Feb. 4).

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., police responded to reports of “shots heard” in the 10800-block of 139A Street, according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

When officers arrived, Surrey RCMP said they found a man and a woman inside a home, “both suffering gunshot injuries.”

Police said the man had “non-life-threatening injuries,” while the woman was in “grave condition.” They were both transported to hospital, where the woman later died of her injuries.

Early indications, according to RCMP, is that the shooting “was not a random act.”

Surrey RCMP say this is the city’s second homicide of 2021 and second confirmed shooting to date.

Police said officers are continuing to gather evidence, while also working with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

The area surrounding the shooting will be cordoned off for a “significant” period of time, Surrey RCMP added.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1‐877‐551‐IHIT(4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp‐grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477).

This is the fourth shots fired incident on that street since July 2019.

On July 25, 2019, a man was shot in the leg. At the time police said the incident was “not random” and believed those involved knew one another.

Then on Dec. 7, 2019, Surrey RCMP was called after reports of shots fired into a home on the street. Eleven people were taken into custody, and a house across the street was also behind police tape.

And on March 6, 2020, police were investigating another shooting on the street. At the time, Surrey RCMP said the incident was an “ongoing dispute between two neighbours.” Several people were taken into custody.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Shootingsurrey rcmp