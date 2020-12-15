One in hospital after head-on crash in Cloverdale

Traffic has been closed off in the area of 192 Street between 54 Avenue and Colebrook Road.

One person was taken to hospital after a head-on crash in Cloverdale.

Surrey RCMP advised that road closures are in effect.

Police have closed the roadway to traffic on 192 Street between 54 Avenue and Colebrook Road, as well as eastbound 52 Avenue from 189 Street. Investigators are on scene and expected to continue their work in the area for several hours.

This collision occurred at approximately 2:50 pm, on Tuesday, Dec 15, and involved a northbound semi-truck and a southbound passenger vehicle.

An adult male was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by BC Ambulance Services.

Anyone with more information about this incident or dash-cam footage is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

CloverdaleLangleyRCMPSurreyTrafficWhite Rock