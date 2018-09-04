RCMP and emergency crews examine a fatal accident scene on Highway 7 on Monday afternoon. Two motorcycles were involved in the crash. / Shane MacKichan Photo

One dead after fatal crash involving two motorcycles on Highway 7

Second motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital , investigation continues

One man is dead while another has been airlifted to hospital after a fatal motorcycle accident on Highway 7 on Monday afternoon.

The accident, which involved two motorcycles, took place at about 5 p.m. between Dewdney and Deroche. Traffic was halted, both east and west bound, at Waring Road while emergency crews attended the scene.

Const. Mike Halskov, media relations officer for Traffic Services RCMP “E” Div. said according to the police report, one motorcycle was travelling west on Highway 7 when the vehicle in front of it came to a sudden stop.

The motorcyclist attempted to stop but began to wobble, lost control and went into the oncoming lane after hitting the side of the vehicle that had slowed. The motorcycle was then struck by an eastbound motorcycle.

Both men were thrown from their motorcycles.

Halskov said there doesn’t appear to be any alcohol or drugs involved in the accident.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICAR) is assisting with the investigation.

No further details have been released at this time. There has been no report on the condition of the other motorcyclist.

