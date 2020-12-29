One arrested after alleged road-rage incident on Christmas Day in South Surrey

One man was arrested and released after what Surrey RCMP have called “an allegation of a collision/road rage incident” on Christmas Day in South Surrey.

According to police, officers were called to the area of 152B Street and 34 Avenue late-morning on Friday to investigate a road-rage incident “and possible impaired driving.”

One witness told Peace Arch News that he saw one vehicle “chasing after a young couple in their car” heading east on 34 Avenue, before eventually hitting the rear of the other vehicle.

After stopping, the witness said the driver of one vehicle walked towards the couple and confronted them – “He walked past us shouting obscenities,” the witness said – before turning off his vehicle and entering a nearby house.

He briefly emerged from the house “screaming abuse again” before going back inside, the witness told PAN.

One man was arrested at the scene for refusing to provide a breath sample, and he was later released with an appearance notice, according to Surrey RCMP. He was also issued a driving prohibition.

Charges had not yet been sworn in court, as of Tuesday (Dec. 29).



