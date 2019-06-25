The RCMP Bike Unit will be out patrolling the streets of Vernon throughout the summer. (Contributed)

Okanagan RCMP bike patrol rolls up on alleged stolen vehicle from Burnaby

The driver, a 30-year-old Kelowna man, has been held in custody and is facing possible charges of possession of stolen property and obstructing a police officer

The brakes were put on a vehicle from Burnaby, allegedly stolen by a Kelowna man, in Vernon this week.

A Vernon RCMP bike patrol officer noticed a suspected stolen vehicle while conducting patrols in the area of 25th Avenue and 34th Street on Monday, June 24, just after 2 p.m.

The officer approached the vehicle in an attempt to arrest the driver. The driver then fled on foot and a short foot pursuit ensued. The suspect was taken into custody by the bike patrol officer, however a multi-unit police response could be seen in the area at the time of the arrest.

The vehicle, a white Mercedes, was allegedly stolen out of Burnaby. The driver, a 30-year-old Kelowna man, has been held in custody and is facing possible charges of possession of stolen property and obstructing a police officer.

“Bike patrol officers often go undetected in certain areas and are able to roll up in the right place at the right time. They are a key component to our front line policing,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “This was great work by all the frontline officers involved, as stolen vehicles are often used to commit further offences.”

The RCMP Bike Unit will be out patrolling the streets of Vernon throughout the summer.

Related: Expensive bike scooped off Okanagan highway

