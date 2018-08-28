Gas prices at five Vernon service stations along 25th Avenue had four different prices as of 6 a.m. Tuesday. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Okanagan gas outlet with lowest price in B.C.

Two Vernon outlets have reduced price Tuesday morning to as low as $1.19.9

Five different Vernon gas stations, four different prices.

As of Tuesday at 6 a.m., a handful of service outlets along 25th Avenue had their prices range between $1.19.9 and $1.39.9.

Super Save Gas, at 43rd Street and 25th Avenue, was the lowest at $1.19.9, the lowest pricein the province, according to gasbuddy.com.

RELATED: Vernon pumps on the rise

Kitty-corner across the roadway, Petro Canada was $1.21.9. Esso/7-Eleven and Mobil Mart (Real Canadian Wholesale Club) were at $1.35.9 and Shell was at $1.39.9.

The average provincial price according to the website is $1.40.9.

RELATED: EDITORIAL: Fueling our fear with higher gas prices


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. student enrolment up, but slow compared to 2017

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP Drug Unit seizes drugs, cash and car in Port Moody bust

Police say warrant was executed at home after months-long investigation into dial-a-dope line

‘No evidence’ following shots-fired reports in South Surrey

Early-morning disturbance blamed on fireworks

UPDATE: Air quality advisory cancelled as fresh air moves into Lower Mainland

Wildfire smoke has been pushed out of the region

White Rock water information session indicated concerns, anger

Organizer Ross Buchanan says residents have no trust in administration

VIDEO: Surrey fiddler talks about his national country music award nomination

‘This is a really big deal because you’re being recognized by your peers,’ says Mike Sanyshyn

VIDEO: Surrey fiddler talks about his national country music award nomination

‘This is a really big deal because you’re being recognized by your peers,’ says Mike Sanyshyn

Okanagan gas outlet with lowest price in B.C.

Two Vernon outlets have reduced price Tuesday morning to as low as $1.19.9

Thief steals B.C. city’s Terry Fox banner

Organizers of Chilliwack cancer fundraiser upset at large banner’s disappearance

Former TWU student stages true-life play about gay acceptance

Shows added after Christian school’s students no longer required to sign controversial convenant

Company cleared to start exploratory drilling in B.C. First Nations title area

Tsilhqot’tin Nation calls on NDP Government to step in and stop mine program

Air Canada, WestJet raising baggage fee

Canada’s two largest airlines are raising the price for the first checked bag to $30, and for the second bag to $50

VIDEO: Orcas caught on camera hunting seal off Vancouver Island

Boaters caught in an orca feeding frenzy near Victoria when the whales appeared near their boat and attacked a seal

Bowen Island beers recalled over ‘can defects’

Affected cans might have sharp metal pieces sticking out

Feds approve roadside saliva test ahead of pot legalization

Marijuana becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17

Most Read