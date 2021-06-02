Oil spill leads to multiple crashes on 152nd Street: Surrey RCMP

Public is asked to avoid area while crews work to clean the spill

Surrey RCMP say an oil spill has led to multiple crashes on 152nd Street on Wednesday (June 2).

Police are currently on scene of the spill in the southbound lanes of 152nd Street between Fraser Highway and 88th Avenue, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Constable Sarbjit Sangha.

Sangha said around 12:35 p.m., police responded to reports of two separate crashes from the oil spill. She said the collisions were “minor and with minor injuries to vehicle occupants.”

Traffic in the area will be affected for the next few hours, Sangha said, while City of Surrey crews work to clean up the area.

She added 152nd Street between Fraser Highway and 88th Avenue is closed.

