Officers, civilians honoured at Delta Police Awards

Dozens of police officers and civilians were honoured for their extraordinary and heroic acts of bravery, selflessness and community service during the Delta Police Department’s annual awards ceremony earlier this month.

Held on Thursday, May 4, the ceremony was “a testament to the outstanding achievements of our team and incredible community members who make our community the best of the best,” said Chief Constable Neil Dubord.

“Commitment and dedication are two words we hear regularly. But I am fortunate to have the front-row seat in witnessing the commitment and dedication day in and day out,” Dubord said in a press release. “It was a privilege and honour to collectively recognize the award recipients for displaying humanity, patience, professionalism and courage in the face of enormous danger and in some of the most trying circumstances.

“And I could not be prouder of the moments like the ones recognized at the ceremony, but also the day-to-day work of the DPD team — our team, whether on the frontline or behind the scenes, who bring their absolute best every day and do their jobs with the utmost professionalism and character.”

Eight of community members were recognized with the DPD’s Outstanding Citizen Award for their life-saving efforts, including performing CPR on a collapsed person and rescuing someone who was drowning.

The recipients were Jennifer Young (for “assisting male stuck in the water”); Hailey Flemming and Katy Ibbotson (for “CPR on collapsed person”); Brian Sweetland (for “suicidal person on Alex Fraser Bridge”); and Kevin Aguilar, Chad McLeod, Malcolm McLeod and Daniel Vallerillo (for ”rescue of drowning person and CPR”).

Five DPD officers received Chief Constable Commendations — the department’s highest award — for bravery, composure and exceptional application of training and de-escalation skills in dangerous situations.

The recipients were Const. Grayson Hawkings (for “ferry causeway man with a knife”); Const. Melissa Ker (for “extracting a man from vehicle on River Road”); and constables Chris Bond, Mixon Madland and Mason Woods (for “apprehension of a woman armed with a knife”).

For those same incidents, Ker, Bond, Madland and Woods were also honoured with Awards of Meritorious Service at the provincial Police Honours Night, held April 18 and 19 at Government House in Victoria.

Other officers were recognized on May 4 with Deputy Chief Constable and Superintendent commendations for exceptional performance, exemplary service, complex investigations, and meritorious or courageous acts including locating and performing life-saving first aid on a suicidal person and apprehending a person who fought and fled from police.

Officers who received Deputy Chief Constable Commendations were constables Graham Bruce, Chris Cottrill, Jas Dhillon (now with Surrey Police Service), Catherine Fiddick, Ganesh Krishnan, Chris Rosenberger, Brian Short and Joel Thirsk (for “ferry causeway man with a knife”); Acting Sgt. Nilo Diguangco, Sgt. John Jasmins (now with Surrey Police Service), and constables Jake Primeau (now with Calgary Police Service), Sarb Singh and Gurpreet Thandi (for “apprehension of a male fighting with officers”); constables Tara Korber and Kim Loeppky (for “arrest of man with a gun”); and constables Crystal Blesch, Brendan Calnan, Emily Wawruck and Jennifer West (for “intoxicated man in the water”).

Superintendent Commendations went to Insp. David Schaefer, Acting Staff Sgt. Jason Boyce, and constables Taylor Armstrong, Brady Browne, Robert Cooper, Derek Defrane, Lindsay Hallman, Haniff Knight, Ryan Lovera, Richard Molenaar, Nick Northcott, Stu Riley (now with the RCMP) and Matt Taylor (for “projects Big Smoke and Rolling Thunder”); constables Rachel Budden, Josh Harms, Tara Korber, Riley Sweeney and Meghan Wellis, and Sgt. Jason Martens (for “arrest of male armed with a gun”); constables Chris Bond and Michael Griffin (for “locating and performing CPR on suicidal male”); and Const. Joel Thirsk (for “establishing the [Equity, Diversity and Inclusion] Unit”).

Last August, Thirsk was recognized by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police and presented with the CACP/Axon Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Award for his leadership within the DPD’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Unit.

Others honoured at the DPD’s awards ceremony include Tanner Erskine (Volunteer of the Year), Jeannine Lawson (Outstanding Police Staff), Const. Mandeep Josan (Patrol Officer of the Year) and Acting Sgt. Nilo Diguangco (Community Engagement Award).

The full list of award recipients can be found online at https://bit.ly/42srEJx.



