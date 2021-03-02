Nurse assaulted at Abbotsford hospital in same ward as 2019 dumbbell attack

BC Nurses’ Union confirms assault on Feb. 21; more details to come

The BC Nurses’ Union (BCNU) has confirmed that a nurse was assaulted last month in the same unit of Abbotsford Regional Hospital (ARH) where a patient struck a nurse with a dumbbell in 2019.

The assault occurred Sunday, Feb. 21 in the Baker 2 ward. Black Press is in the process of gathering more details, including comments from BCNU president Christine Sorensen, Fraser Health and the Abbotsford Police Department.

An anonymous tip to The News indicated that it was a “bad assault” but no further details were provided.

A nurse was left with serious injuries on Sept. 24, 2019 in Baker 2 when a patient struck her in the face with a dumbbell. The nurse’s injuries included a broken jaw, fractured cheek bone and damaged teeth.

The patient, Neale Heath, was charged and later sentenced to three months in jail after pleading guilty to assault causing bodily harm.

A nurse also suffered injuries in an assault in the ARH emergency department in 2015.

In that incident, a man was awaiting medical and mental-health treatment when he attacked a nurse, who suffered cuts that required stitches above and below his eye.

