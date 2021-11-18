Number of active COVID-19 cases in Delta holds steady

Delta had 22 cases for the week of Nov. 7 to 13; 176 fewer cases across the Fraser Health region

This map illustrates the number of active COVID-19 cases in Greater Vancouver from Nov. 6 to 13, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delta held steady last week.

The latest weekly map released by the BC Centre for Disease Control showing the geographic distribution of COVID-19 cases by local health area (LHA) of residence shows Delta had 22 cases for the week of Nov. 6 to 13, the same as the week before.

The overall number of active cases in the Fraser Health region decreased significantly last week — 1,129 compared to 1,305 the week before, a drop of 176. It was the thirteenth straight week with 1,000+ cases, but the fewest cases since the week ending Aug. 28.

All but four of the 13 local health areas (LHAs) in the region saw decreases from the previous week, most notably in Surrey (140, down 109 from the week before), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (69, down 67) and Chilliwack (122, down 36).

Three LHAs saw increases last week — Abbotsford (269, up 30), Mission (87, up 27) and Tri-Cities (101, up 14).

Data shared on the BC CDC’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard shows Delta had an overall daily average of three new cases per 100,000 people for the week of Nov. 15, unchanged from the week before.

Broken down by community health service areas (CHSAs), that’s a rate of three cases per 100,000 people in North Delta (unchanged from the week before), two in Ladner (down from three) and two in Tsawwassen (up from one). The CHSA of Tsawwassen is comprised of both the Delta community and the Tsawwassen First Nation.

Delta’s total case count over that time frame represented one per cent of cases in B.C. that week, unchanged from the week before. Delta is home to two per cent of the province’s population.

The overall test positivity rate in Delta for the week Nov. 15 was one per cent, unchanged from the week before, but the rates varied somewhat between Delta’s three CHSAs.

North Delta’s rate was two per cent, unchanged from the week prior, while Ladner’s rate was zero (down from two) and Tsawwassen’s was one per cent (unchanged).

Positivity rates were a bit higher when looking only at public tests — two per cent for Delta as a whole (unchanged), three per cent for North Delta (unchanged), one per cent for Ladner (down from two) and one per cent for Tsawwassen (unchanged).

The dashboard also shows breakdowns of vaccine coverage across the CHSAs by age (12+, 12-17, 18+, 18-49 and 50+) and by whether people have received their first or second dose.

As of Nov. 15, Delta continued to lead all other LHAs in Fraser Health with 95 per cent of adults aged 12 and over having received at least their first does of vaccine, unchanged from the week before. Delta also led in second doses among residents 12 and over — 92 per cent, up one per cent from the week before.

Broken down by CHSA, that’s 95 per cent first dose coverage in North Delta (unchanged from the week before), 96 per cent in Ladner (up one per cent), and 94 per cent in Tsawwassen (up one per cent). In terms of second dose rates, that’s 92 per cent in North Delta (up one per cent), 93 per cent in Ladner (unchanged) and 91 per cent in Tsawwassen (unchanged).

First dose rates were virtually identical when limited to adults 18 and over: 95 per cent for Delta as a whole (unchanged from the week before), 95 for North Delta (unchanged), 95 for Ladner (unchanged) and 94 for Tsawwassen (up one per cent). Second dose rates were also similar: 92 per cent for Delta as a whole (unchanged), 92 for North Delta (up one per cent), 93 for Ladner (unchanged) and 91 for Tsawwassen (unchanged).

For kids aged 12-17, first dose rates as of Nov. 15 were 94 per cent for Delta as a whole (unchanged), 93 for North Delta (unchanged), 98 for Ladner (unchanged) and 93 for Tsawwassen (unchanged). Second dose rates were 89 per cent for Delta as a whole (unchanged), 88 for North Delta (up one per cent), 94 for Ladner (unchanged) and 89 for Tsawwassen (up one per cent).

First dose rates were nearly the same for those 18-49 and those 50 and over, and the groups’ second dose rates are growing closer every week.

For adults 50 and over, first dose coverage in Delta was 95 per cent (up one per cent from the week previous). Broken down by CHSA, that’s 94 per cent in North Delta (unchanged), 95 in Ladner (unchanged) and 95 in Tsawwassen (unchanged). Second dose rates were 93 per cent for Delta as a whole (unchanged), 92 for North Delta (unchanged), 94 for Ladner (unchanged) and 93 for Tsawwassen (unchanged).

For those aged 18-49, first dose coverage was 96 per cent for Delta overall (up one per cent), 97 for North Delta (up one per cent), 96 for Ladner (up one per cent) and 92 for Tsawwassen (up one per cent). Second dose rates were lower — 91 per cent for Delta as a whole (unchanged), 92 for North Delta (up one per cent), 92 for Ladner (up one per cent) and 88 for Tsawwassen (unchanged).

Other than Delta, the Fraser Health LHA with the highest first dose vaccine coverage for adults aged 12 and over was Surrey with 95 per cent (up one per cent from the week before). The next highest was Burnaby with 94 (up one per cent), followed by New Westminster with 93 (unchanged), Tri-Cities with 92 (up one per cent), and South Surrey/White Rock with 91 (up one per cent).

When it came to second dose rates, the rankings were: Burnaby (91, up one per cent), Surrey and New Westminster (90, unchanged), Tri-Cities (89, up one per cent) and South Surrey/White Rock (88, up one per cent).

On Nov. 3, the BC CDC posted an updated map showing total cumulative cases by local health area through to the end of October. The map shows there were a total of 5,559 COVID-19 cases in Delta through to Oct. 31, meaning there were 210 new cases last month, compared to 193 in September, 223 in August, 26 in July, 92 in June, 488 in May, 990 in April and 614 in March.

The map also shows there were 1,462 new cases in Surrey in October, compared to 1,357 in September, 980 in August, 189 in July, 529 in June, 4,012 in May, 7,043 in April and 4,406 in March.

For the Fraser Health region as a whole, there were 7,478 new cases of COVID-19 in October, compared to 6,792 in September, 4,478 in August, 771 in July, 1,636 in June, 8,913 in May, 17,086 in April and 10,554 in March.

Vancouver Coastal Health, meanwhile, had 1,977 new cases in October, compared to 2,696 in September, 2,787 in August, 424 in July, compared to 563 in June, 2,833 in May, 7,497 in April and 5,726 in March.

As of Thursday morning (Nov. 18), there were no outbreaks at any Delta long-term care, assisted living or independent living facilities, there were no public exposure notifications in the city, and no Delta businesses had been temporarily closed due to COVID-19 spread among workers.

Also as of Thursday, Fraser Health’s website listed exposures at three Delta schools: Cliff Drive Elementary (Nov. 9 and 10), South Delta Secondary (Nov. 8 and 9) and Immaculate Conception School (Nov. 4).

Fraser Health defines exposure as “a single person with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection who attended school during their infectious period.” Two or more individuals is defined as a cluster, while an outbreak describes a situation involving “multiple individuals with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infections when transmission is likely widespread within the school setting.”

